After a painful breakup, there is often nothing left but raw emotions. Unfortunately, we react to these emotions, exaggerate reality and appease our anger. That might feel good, but it’s definitely not a healthy reaction to share with your children. more

Research shows that schools are failing our boys: Males are kicked out twice as often, less likely to graduate & are disproportionately the targets of violence. And it’s just not about academics. Boys need a whole new skill set to succeed. more

You shop ‘til you drop for holiday gifts. Then, as the flurry of wrapping and ribbons settles on the living room floor, you hear a shrill, small voice whine, “Mom, she got seven presents and I only got five. It’s not fair!” more

Features

Holiday Family Fun Announced at the Botanical Gardens! The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens announced their annual Poinsettia Exhibit, Poinsettias… Expect the Unexpected, a Garden Railway display, a winter art exhibit, Santa’s Workshop and a dollar admission day to celebrate the season. more 12:00 AM COMMUNITY

Zoo Offers Life Science Career Lab for Teens The Buffalo Zoo is pleased to offer a new Life Science Career Lab for Teens program, a six-week, career-based educational program for teens ages 14-18, who can try on at least 6 science career hats and see if they fit. more 12:00 AM COMMUNITY

Family Travel: Raleigh, NC Raleigh, North Carolina’s capital city was founded in 1792 & named for Sir Walter Raleigh who attempted to establish the first English colony on the shores of the new world in the 1580s. Today his imposing statue stands tall in the center of downtown more 9:50 AM Deborah Williams