TWEENS & TEENS: 10 Things a Part-Time Job Will Teach Your Teen (That They Can’t Learn in School)

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I attended Senior Night for my daughter’s team recently. As I sat in the bleachers listening as each graduating senior was honored, I was impressed by their list of accomplishments.

The first Senior played multiple varsity sports and participated in student government and numerous clubs. The next Senior lettered in more than one sport as well, plus she was in the marching band and belonged to the honor society. On and on it went as each Senior was celebrated.

When we got home, my daughter, a junior, mentioned that she felt dejected. When I asked why, she said quietly that it was because her list of high school activities was shorter than those of tonight’s seniors.

She expressed that she felt that her accomplishments in high school didn’t measure up, because she played one sport, not two or three, and had tried just a few clubs.

That’s when I reminded her that she’s been working a part-time job throughout high school. This job is truly her “thing,” something she dedicates time and effort to, that she enjoys, and that she balances along with schoolwork and her favorite sport.

I feel that her part-time job teaches many valuable lessons and it should be front and center on her list of accomplishments in high school—as it should be for all teens who work, whether out of necessity, to earn extra spending money, or because it’s the activity where they fit best.

Holding down a part-time job in high school is absolutely an important achievement. There are amazing benefits and skills that teens garner from working a part-time job. Here are ten below:

1. Employment skills. The process of getting a job teaches teens important employment skills such as how to create a resume and present their best selves during an interview. They also tackle lining up their references, those teachers and coaches who will vouch for their character and work ethic. Then there’s updating their resume to reflect their new skills. And, if they move on to another job, they’ll master professionalism when giving notice. All of these are valuable employment skills they’ll need in the future.

2. Exploring career paths. Working during high school allows teens the chance to try out different careers and discover what they’re passionate about. Being in the service industry, for instance, allows teens to consider if they like working directly with customers. Teens can check out physically active jobs such as landscaping or painting or discern if working in an office is a better fit. Reporting to a direct supervisor, no matter the industry, might ignite a passion in some teens to follow their entrepreneurial spirit and be their own boss.

3. Teamwork. Part-time jobs encourage teamwork, much like playing a sport. Teens learn to trust and appreciate their fellow employees as they all work together to achieve their workplace’s goals. They value the importance of the team functioning without conflict and as little complaint as possible. As each person pitches in to do their part, and encourages others to do their part, the team accomplishes their tasks faster and better, whether that’s taking out the trash or cleaning the bathrooms.

4. Doing something that they enjoy. This is a big benefit for many teens, who genuinely enjoy going to work compared to going to school. Indeed, many teens find a job less stressful than schoolwork. They discover a sense of purpose and feel successful executing job duties versus trying to achieve good grades in subjects they don’t relate to or feel passionate about.

5. Earning money. It’s exhilarating for teens to realize that they can be paid for doing tasks or providing a service. After all, they don’t get paid to go to high school! Earning money provides motivation to work harder, too, so they can make more.

6. Appreciating money. After all the effort exerted to get that paycheck, you better believe teens appreciate the value of money. They now understand exactly how hard they have to work to earn an hour’s pay. It’s also eye-opening as they consider how far their paycheck goes towards their wants and needs, whether they want a new vinyl or need a tank of gas.

7. Managing money. Part-time jobs help teens develop money management skills now that’ll help them become financially prepared adults. Teens master direct deposit for their paychecks. They understand the reality of taxes and the different kinds taken out at the state and national level. They can learn about interest and the value of putting aside a portion of each paycheck into a savings account with a higher interest rate, hopefully using it to their advantage towards saving for a future goal like a car.

8. Beating boredom. Teens don’t have time to be bored when they head to a job after school or on the weekend and then come home to tackle their homework or help around the house. Working a job also means that teens won’t have so much free time to spend looking at their phone, which I know many parents consider a huge bonus!

9. Life skills. Part-time jobs teach teens how to handle difficult situations with customers, improve their communication skills, and refine their abilities to problem solve. Then there are things like having to show up on time, respect a supervisor, and play by the rules of their employer, all of which increase working teens’ responsibility. Teens also become more adept at time management as they balance school, extracurriculars, free time and their work schedule.

10. Increasing autonomy. One of the most important (but bittersweet!) benefits of working during high school is that teens gain greater autonomy through their jobs. They’re often in charge of all aspects of their employment, from scheduling shifts to communicating with supervisors. We parents are out of the loop, in a good way. Our teens work independently from us, growing into young adulthood and gently pulling away. As they should!

So, when it comes time for my daughter’s Senior Night celebration next year, I’ll remind her that working a part-time job is a terrific accomplishment for a high school student. After all, look at all the skills and benefits that teens reap from the experience. My daughter and all teens that work during high school should feel proud of this accomplishment and how it’s preparing them for an amazing future.

Katy M. Clark is a writer and mom of two who celebrates her imperfections on her blog Experienced Bad Mom.