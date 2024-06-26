The Big 3 for Healthy Kids: Nutrition, Movement, and Rest

There is a lot of information out there about kids' health. Someone is always telling us what to do or outlining a new plan. Worse, are the people telling us what we do wrong for our kids' health. While well-meaning, these things sometimes just make us feel more stressed about parenting. Instead of looking for the latest fad when it comes to health, it’s important to keep things simple.

Focusing on three key elements will help you create a healthy foundation for your kids. Nutrition (what your kids eat), movement (moving their body), and rest (giving them adequate time for sleep) are the most important elements of a healthy lifestyle for children.

1. FOCUS ON GOOD NUTRITION FOR KIDS

The possibilities for kids' diets are endless. Should kids have convenience foods? Do their foods need to be organic? Should they eat school lunches? Every family will answer these questions differently for their kids' nutrition. And that’s a good thing. What matters most is that your child consistently gets the variety of nutrients they need to grow.

Proper nutrition provides essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients children need for growth and development. This includes the development of bones, muscles, and organs, as well as brain development, which is crucial during the early years. Additionally, children are active and constantly growing, which means they need a steady supply of energy. Nutrient-rich foods provide the energy they need to play, learn, and engage in daily activities.

Other benefits of proper nutrition include a strong immune system, improved mood, concentration, and cognitive abilities, and reduced risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and joint problems throughout their life. Good nutrition habits in childhood set the stage for healthy eating behaviors throughout their lives.

What Does Good Nutrition Look Like for Kids

Pediatricians often recommend the following nutrition guidelines to ensure healthy growth and development for kids:

Variety of Foods: Include a mix of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and dairy in your child’s diet. Aim for a colorful plate to ensure a range of nutrients.

Proportionality: Follow the MyPlate guidelines, which suggest making half the plate fruits and vegetables, one-quarter grains (preferably whole grains), and one-quarter protein.

Minimize Added Sugars: Avoid foods and beverages with added sugars, such as candies, sodas, and sweetened cereals. Opt for naturally sweetened options like fruits.

Reduce Processed Foods: Limit processed and fast foods that are high in unhealthy fats, sodium, and sugars. Choose whole, unprocessed foods as much as possible.

Prioritize Water: Encourage children to drink water throughout the day. Limit sugary drinks like sodas, energy drinks, and fruit juices.

Milk and Dairy: Provide milk or fortified plant-based alternatives to ensure adequate calcium and vitamin D intake for bone health.

Consistent Eating Schedule: Establish regular meal and snack times to help children maintain energy levels and develop a routine.

Nutritious Snacks: Offer healthy snacks such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, yogurt, and whole-grain crackers instead of chips, cookies, or other high-calorie, low-nutrient options.

Listen to Hunger Cues: Teach children to recognize when they are hungry and when they are full. Encourage them to eat slowly and enjoy their food.

Age-Appropriate Portions: Serve portions that are appropriate for the child’s age and activity level. Avoid forcing children to clean their plates if they are full.

You don’t need to do every one of these all the time, but working toward these pediatrician-recommended guidelines can help develop healthy eating habits that support their growth, development, and overall well-being.

2. GET YOUR KIDS MOVING

It’s no surprise that a healthy body needs movement. As adults, we often think of this as exercise. But a healthier approach, especially for children, is to see how to incorporate movement into your daily life. Shifting the focus from exercise to movement makes it feel less like a chore and more like a lifestyle. Movement allows for things that we enjoy.

Regular physical activity helps build and maintain strong muscles and bones, improves coordination and balance, and enhances overall physical strength. Movement also helps with mental health, brain function, cognitive development, teamwork, cooperation, communication, motor skills, and improved sleep.

Movement Tips for Kids

Encouraging a variety of movement activities can help children develop a love for movement and prevent them from getting bored. Staying active in ways they enjoy will contribute to their overall health and well-being. Anything that helps them move their body is a type of movement. Here are some ideas that are great for kids:

Nature Walks and Hikes: Explore local parks, trails, or nature reserves.

Playground Fun: Visit playgrounds where children can climb, swing, slide, and run freely.

Sports and Team Activities: Try a variety of sports that your child is interested in. Swimming, karate, baseball, and dance are a few of the many sports that promote physical fitness, teamwork, and social skills.

Family Bike Rides: Go for bike rides together as a family. This can be done on bike trails, in parks, or around the neighborhood.

Dance Parties: Have impromptu dance parties at home. Play their favorite music and let them dance around. Make sure you join in the fun!

Tag and Hide-and-Seek: Classic games like tag, hide-and-seek, and capture the flag can get kids moving.

Obstacle Courses: Set up obstacle courses in the backyard or living room using household items for kids to navigate through.

3. MAKE REST A PRIORITY FOR KIDS HEALTH

One of the most overlooked aspects of health for children is adequate rest. With increasingly busy schedules it can be difficult to prioritize sleep. Pediatricians emphasize the importance of sleep for children as it plays a critical role in their overall health, development, and well-being.

Sleep is essential for physical growth, brain development, and the release of growth hormones. Adequate sleep also improves attention, learning, memory, and problem-solving skills. Rest can regulate hunger hormones and support healthy metabolism and immune system, reducing the risk of illness. There are even ties to sleep and behavior.

Help Kids Get Enough Sleep

You can create a supportive environment that promotes healthy sleep habits in your children, setting them up for success in their physical, emotional, and cognitive development. Try these ideas to help your kids get enough sleep:

Establish a calming bedtime routine and stick to it

Set a consistent bedtime and wake-up time, even on weekends

Make sure the bedroom is conducive to sleep: dark, cool, and quiet

Avoid screens (TV, computer, tablet, smartphones) at least 1 hour before bedtime

Encourage regular physical activity during the day

Try quiet activities before bed to help children relax

Avoid over-scheduling so kids have downtime

Model good sleep habits by prioritizing your sleep

A HEALTHY FOUNDATION

When you make good nutrition, movement, and sleep the focus, you will build a foundation for a healthy lifestyle for your kids. You don’t need to be perfect, but being intentional about these three things will help you and your family.

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.