Suicide Prevention Month: What Parents Need to Know

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September is Suicide Prevention Month, an important time to talk about a topic that’s often kept quiet. According to the CDC, suicide is one of the leading causes of death among youth ages 10–24. With the prevalence of death by suicide among kids, teens, and young adults, we are reminded just how important it is to stay connected with our kids.

While it might feel scary or uncomfortable to talk about suicide or mental health, avoiding the topic doesn’t protect them. Our willingness to talk, listen, and pay attention can be life-saving. Suicide Prevention Month is a reminder to open those doors with our kids and their friends to let them know they don’t have to face anything alone.

WARNING SIGNS TO WATCH FOR

Not every child will show the same signs, but these are important to keep on your radar:

General Signs (All Ages):

Withdrawal from friends or activities

Major changes in sleep or appetite

Talking about feeling hopeless or worthless

Sudden drop in grades or interest

Giving away possessions or saying an unusual goodbye

In Tweens and Teens:

Increased irritability or outbursts

Risk-taking behavior (substance use, reckless actions)

Obsessing over mistakes or feeling like a burden

Social media posts that hint at depression or death

In Young Adults:

Isolation and lack of motivation

Trouble managing daily responsibilities

Breakdowns over small stressors

Refusing help or pushing loved ones away

START BY TALKING ABOUT SUICIDE

Talking to your kids about suicide isn’t easy. Often parents think they need to know just what to say. You don’t need the perfect words, just a willingness to listen and show up. Here are some ways to open the conversation:

Elementary-Age Kids: “Sometimes people feel really sad or alone. If you ever feel that way, you can always talk to me.” Keep it simple. Avoid scary details. Focus on feelings and trust.

Tweens: “You might hear people talking about depression or even suicide at school. Do you know what that means? Have you ever felt really down or overwhelmed? Do you know what you can do if you feel that way?” Use real language, invite them to share honestly, and offer your support without judgment.

Teens: “I know life can feel heavy sometimes. If you ever felt like giving up, I hope you’d come to me. I’m here to listen, not to lecture.” Teens need a safe space to talk. Make it clear you’re open to hard conversations even if you don’t have all the answers. It’s also good to identify other people they can talk to. They may not always want to talk to their parents, so telling them specific people who can help is a good backup.

Young Adults: “Mental health struggles are common, especially with everything going on. I care more about your well-being than your to-do list. How are you really doing?” Young adults often mask their stress. Ask deeper questions without making it a lecture and check in often.

WAYS PARENTS CAN SUPPORT MENTAL HEALTH YEAR-ROUND

As parents, we often juggle packed schedules, school demands, and emotional ups and downs all while wondering if we’re doing enough. Supporting your child’s mental health doesn’t mean having all the answers or fixing everything. It starts with little things: sitting down for dinner together, asking how their day really was, noticing when they’re withdrawing, and saying, “I’m here if you need me.”

Keep routines as consistent as possible, encourage healthy outlets like movement or creative time, and model healthy coping by talking about your own stress in age-appropriate ways. Let them know that therapy or talking to someone is not a last resort; it’s a tool, just like seeing the doctor. When kids feel seen, safe, and supported, they’re more likely to open up, and that’s one of the best ways we can protect them.

IMPORTANT REMINDER ABOUT SUICIDE

Talking about suicide isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. You don’t have to wait until something is wrong to start the conversation. The more we open up, the more we build trust, resilience, and safety for our kids.

HELPFUL RESOURCES:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline—Call or text 988 anytime

Crisis Text Line—Text HOME to 741741

The Trevor Project (LGBTQ+ support)—thetrevorproject.org

Your pediatrician or school counselor—a trusted starting point

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.