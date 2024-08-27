Save Money on Back-to-School Shopping

Walking through my local stores, it’s already happening. Right there next to the swim goggles and sunscreen, displays of school supplies are already creeping their way in. It’s hard to imagine back-to-school shopping when we’re just finding our summer groove. When we begin to look at the price tags of everything our kids need, it can make parents want to hide in the sand.

It's no secret that inflation is affecting many parents across the country. How do you navigate rising prices and still get what your kids need for returning to school? Here are some tips that make a big difference:

MAKE YOUR OWN LISTS

Schools and stores make shopping seem easier with grade level or classroom lists for supplies. Generic lists offer good ideas, but can lead you to spend more money than you intended to. A good way to combat this is with your own lists.

Before you grab a random back-to-school shopping list, make your own lists. It may seem easier to go by whatever list you find online, but you’ll likely spend more than you need, buying things you already have or won’t use. Instead of relying on these lists, make these three lists:

I HAVE: Make a list of the things you have. This can include anything from a lunchbox that is still in good shape to folders that never got used last year. Think about the clothing your child has that still fits. They may not need new pants if they already have pants that fit. You’re better off waiting to get things when you need them than buying now simply because it’s back-to-school time.

I NEED: This is all about the things you truly need. If last year’s backpack is ripped, your child will need a new one. Think about clothing needs by evaluating what fits and getting rid of what doesn’t. Don’t forget to check their shoes, too. Many kids need new sneakers after growing all summer. Evaluating what you have will help you see exactly what your child needs before heading to the store or clicking add-to-cart.

I WANT: Sometimes we buy things because we want them. A new outfit is a fun way to start the school year. If that’s important to you, put it on the list. Be mindful of putting a few things you or your child wants on a list to make back-to-school fun and exciting. It is important to have things that help kids look forward to the year ahead. Decide what wants you will spend money on and do so with joy.

SEE WHAT THE SCHOOL REQUIRES

Now that you have your lists, check what the school requires. Uniforms, clothes that adhere to the dress school code, and specific school supplies are important considerations. Once you check the school requirements, cross off anything you already have from your I HAVE list. This will save you money because you won’t buy things you already have at home.

While getting new supplies is fun, sometimes you have extra things left from the previous year that weren’t even used or only show signs of gentle use. Focusing on using what you have will help you free up funds for the things you still need.

DECIDE WHEN AND WHERE TO SHOP

There are plenty of options when it comes to shopping, and there are so many places it can be overwhelming. Every store seems to have sales that promise great pricing. But if you spend more than you have, a “good” deal isn’t truly good for you.

Before you shop, consider the best places to shop for your budget. Consider the following:

Prices: It is important to shop at places with prices that fit your budget. Whether shopping online or in-store, consider the cost of items you need. Options can include local stores, box stores like Walmart, the mall, outlet centers, consignment stores, or various online options.

Quality: While you want to save money, you should consider the item’s quality. You’re often better off buying one quality backpack than getting a cheap one that breaks in a month. A good place to find high-quality items at a bargain price can be consignment stores. Higher quality items last much longer and good consignment stores may have the quality brands that last. Better quality clothes can also be passed down and used for multiple children, saving money in the long-run.

Accessibility: You don’t want to save a few dollars on an item only to spend extra on gas. Think about where you are shopping and how accessible the store is. Try to group shopping trips to minimize excessive gas costs.

Ease of returns: This is especially important if your kids are not shopping with you. Ensure items are easy to return in case they don’t fit or don’t get used. This way you can get your money back without a lot of hassle.

LOOK FOR COMMUNITY EVENTS

Many communities have free back-to-school events offering a variety of services. These can vary from pencils and crayons to backpacks full of supplies. Some even include physicals, vaccines, haircuts, and other services to make back-to-school more affordable for families. Try searching online or contacting your town recreation department to learn about opportunities in your area.

SAVING MONEY ON BACK-TO-SCHOOL DOESN’T NEED TO BE COMPLICATED

Back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to cause extensive financial stress. The simpler you make things the easier your life will be. The best way to save is to only buy things you truly need. Beyond that, make wise shopping choices and your wallet will thank you.

QUICK CONSIGNMENT SHOPPING TIPS

Make the most out of your consignment shopping by following these tips:

Always check for stains, rips, and holes: Don’t buy things you might be able to fix. If it’s stained, ripped, or has a hole, skip it!

Try on at the store: Bring your child to try things on. Have them wear clothes that are easy to change out of. If the store doesn’t have a dressing room, try clothes on over a T-shirt and shorts.

Look for quality brands: Be mindful of quality brands you trust that will last. This will give you better longevity for your purchase. Avoid bargain brands from box stores like Walmart and Target as they won’t last as long, especially second-hand.

Pay attention to tags: Many stores have brand-new products at second-hand prices. Keep your eyes out for anything new with tags and check that it’s a fair price.

Consign your clothes: Drop off outgrown clothes to consign for store credit or money back.

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.