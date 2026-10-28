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Emergencies don’t wait for the perfect moment. Whether it’s a power outage, snowstorm, hurricane, or something more serious, having a plan can make a big difference in keeping your family safe and calm. Now is the perfect time to review your family’s safety plans and create new ones where needed. Here’s how to get started.

1. MAKE A FAMILY EMERGENCY PLAN (YES, REALLY)

It’s not just for doomsday preppers. An emergency plan outlines what to do, where to go, and how to stay connected in case something unexpected happens.

Include in your plan:

Escape routes from your home

Meeting places (one nearby, one further away)

Emergency contacts, including a friend or relative out of town

Who’s responsible for what (grabbing pets, checking on grandparents, etc.)

Don’t forget to write it down and practice it, even with older kids and teens.

2. BUILD A GO-BAG FOR EACH FAMILY MEMBER

A well-stocked emergency kit means you’re ready to go if you need to leave quickly—or stay put without power for a while.

What to include:

Water (one gallon per person, per day)

Non-perishable food

Flashlight + extra batteries

First aid supplies

Phone charger + power bank

Prescription meds

Important documents (copies of ID, insurance, etc.)

Comfort items for kids: a favorite snack, small toy, or blanket

Make sure it’s stored in an easy-to-grab backpack or bin near your exit.

3. TALK ABOUT IT (WITHOUT SCARING THEM)

Conversations about emergencies don’t have to be scary. Use age-appropriate language to explain that sometimes things happen, but being prepared helps everyone stay safe.

Try this:

For Young kids: “We’re going to practice what to do if there’s an emergency like a fire or a flood, so we all know how to stay safe.”

For Tweens: “If you’re home alone and the power goes out, here’s where the flashlight is and what to do next.” Or “If there is a fire, your only job is to get out of the house and get help. Don’t try to put it out or get your things.”

For Teens: “If there’s an emergency when we’re not together, here’s how we’ll reconnect.” And offer a plan for where they should go or how to get in touch. Consider meeting places, trusted people to connect with, and other important information.

Keep the talks simple and revisit them regularly.

4. SIGN UP FOR ALERTS & KNOW LOCAL RESOURCES

Many towns and school districts offer emergency text alerts. Sign up for local and national systems (like FEMA or weather apps), and know where to find reliable information.

Also helpful:

Save emergency numbers in your phone so you recognize them. Also, teach kids how to call 911 and give your address.

5. PREPARE FOR SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES

If you have infants, elderly relatives, or pets, think through their specific needs. Keep extra formula, diapers, or pet food in your kit. If someone in your home relies on medical equipment, contact your utility company about priority service during outages.

6. QUICK GRAB LIST: WHAT EVERY PARENT SHOULD HAVE READY

✅ Emergency contact sheet

✅ Copies of important documents

✅ Medications and extra glasses

✅ Cash (ATMs might not work)

✅ Spare keys

✅ Chargers and power bank

✅ Food and water

✅ Flashlights and batteries

✅ First aid kit

✅ A calm, confident plan

Being prepared isn’t about worrying—it’s about feeling empowered. Use this prep time to take one step at a time, involve your kids, and give your family the peace of mind they deserve.

4-WEEK FAMILY PREPAREDNESS PLAN

Week 1: Make Your Emergency Plan

Start with the most important piece: what to do and how to stay connected.

✅ Checklist:

Talk as a family about why being prepared matters (keep it age-appropriate)

Choose two meeting spots: one near your home and one out of town

Write down emergency contacts, including an out-of-area person

Decide who handles what in an emergency (e.g., pets, checking on relatives)

Post your plan somewhere visible & review it with the whole family

Practice a quick drill (fire escape, phone call plan, etc.)

Week 2: Build or Refresh Your Emergency Kit

This week is all about supplies—start with what you already have and build from there.

✅ Checklist:

Check what’s already in your pantry or closets

Pick up extra water (1 gallon per person per day for 3 days)

Buy or gather shelf-stable food (granola bars, canned soup, fruit cups)

Add flashlight, batteries, first aid kit, phone charger, and power bank

Include comfort items for kids (a toy, blanket, or snack they love)

Make sure you have supplies for babies, pets, or elderly family members

Store your go-bag near your main exit

Tip: Set a small budget each week—this doesn’t have to be expensive!

Week 3: Get Documents & Alerts in Order

Now that you’ve covered plans and supplies, it’s time to make sure you can access key information quickly.

✅ Checklist:

Make copies of IDs, insurance cards, prescriptions, and birth certificates

Store one copy in a waterproof pouch in your go-bag

Take photos of documents and save them in a secure cloud folder

Save emergency numbers in everyone’s phones (and write them down too)

Sign up for local alerts through your town, school district, or FEMA

Talk to your utility provider about priority service if someone has medical needs

Week 4: Practice & Personalize

With the basics in place, you’re ready to test your plan and tailor it for your family’s real life.

✅ Checklist:

Practice your emergency plan—do a fire drill or pretend power outage

Review your emergency contacts and update them as needed

Add or replace expired items in your kit (batteries, snacks, meds)

Talk through “what if” scenarios with kids using simple, calm language

Print and post your emergency plan in the kitchen or near the door

Celebrate your progress as a family—you’re ready!

Bonus Tip:

Set a reminder to revisit your plan every 6 months. Pick dates like March and September so you always remember!

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.