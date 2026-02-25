RAISING DIGITAL KIDS - Unbox the Magic: Top Crates for Curious Kids

Subscription boxes for kids have become a popular way to mix learning with fun. These “crates” arrive at your door filled with hands-on activities that help kids explore new interests, build skills, and stay engaged without screens. Imagine the sheer delight on your child’s face when they spot a colorful package on the porch, ready to transform a rainy afternoon into a science lab or an art studio. I’ve subscribed to some of these in the past and I can honestly say my kids really enjoyed them! Whether they are budding engineers or aspiring chefs, these kits turn everyday moments into opportunities for joy and discovery. From STEM and reading to cooking and crafts, today’s crates offer something for nearly every age and interest. Below is a look at some of the best options available in 2026.

CRATES FOR BUILDERS

KiwiCo

KiwiCo remains one of the most well-known STEM subscription services for kids. Its strength lies in its wide range of age-based crates, starting with Panda Crate for babies and going up to Eureka Crate for teens. Each box includes a hands-on project designed to be engaging and educational, with clear instructions that allow kids to work independently or with minimal adult help.

Projects rotate monthly and cover topics such as engineering, science, and design. Pricing typically falls between $22–$24 per month, with discounts available for longer subscriptions. Families appreciate the consistent quality of materials and the way each crate encourages curiosity and problem-solving.

CrunchLabs

Created by engineer and YouTuber Mark Rober, CrunchLabs focuses on teaching kids how to think like engineers. By 2026, CrunchLabs has expanded into multiple tracks, including kits for younger kids, a core Build Box, and advanced options for teens interested in robotics and coding.

Each box includes a build-it-yourself project and access to a video lesson that explains both how the project works and the science behind it. Pricing ranges from about $27–$33 per box depending on the plan. CrunchLabs stands out for its high-energy approach and strong connection between physical building and real-world STEM concepts.

Bitsbox

Bitsbox takes a different approach to STEM by focusing on coding. Designed for kids roughly ages 6–12, Bitsbox teaches programming through game and app creation. Kids follow step-by-step guides to write simple JavaScript code, then see their apps run on real devices.

Families can choose a digital-only option or a physical box with printed guides and small extras. Monthly pricing starts around $17 for digital plans and goes up to about $30 for deluxe boxes. Bitsbox works especially well for kids who enjoy technology and want to move beyond just using apps to understanding how they are made.

CRATES FOR READERS

Amazon Book Box

Amazon Book Box offers a simple way to build a child’s home library. Available to Prime members, the service delivers age-appropriate books on a monthly or quarterly schedule. Younger children receive board books, while older kids receive hardcover chapter books.

Parents can preview selections before they ship and swap titles if needed, which helps avoid duplicates. At around $19.99 per box, it’s a straightforward and affordable option for families who want a steady supply of new reading material without a lot of decision-making.

Bookroo

Bookroo has grown in popularity for its thoughtful book curation. Each box includes books chosen to be high-quality but less likely to already be on a family’s shelf. Options are available for board books, picture books, and early chapter books.

Books arrive individually wrapped, adding to the excitement of unboxing. Pricing generally ranges from $21–$25 per month depending on the plan. Bookroo is a strong choice for families who want to discover new stories while steadily building a home library.

(Note: Popular services like OwlCrate have closed their subscriptions, making options like Bookroo an appealing alternative.)

CRATES FOR CHEFS

Little Sous

Little Sous combines cooking, culture, and science into a single box. Each crate includes recipes, hands-on experiments, art projects, and themed learning activities. Designed for kids ages 5–12, the boxes provide several hours of engagement per month.

Subscriptions typically cost between $20–$25 per month. Families often describe Little Sous as a “cooking class in a box,” thanks to its depth and variety. It’s especially appealing for kids who enjoy hands-on learning and exploring food from around the world.

America’s Test Kitchen Kids—Young Chefs’ Club

The Young Chefs’ Club brings the trusted approach of America’s Test Kitchen into kid-friendly cooking kits. Each box focuses on a theme and includes kid-tested recipes, cooking tools, and food science explanations.

At about $24.99 per month, the kits are reliable, well-organized, and designed to build real kitchen skills. Clear instructions and optional challenges make the boxes accessible to beginners while still engaging for more confident young cooks.

Raddish Kids

Raddish Kids has become one of the most popular cooking subscriptions for children. Each monthly kit includes illustrated recipe cards, a kitchen tool, a collectible patch, and educational extras that tie cooking to culture, math, and science.

Raddish offers multiple tracks, including general cooking, global cuisine, and baking. Prices start around $24 per month on longer plans. Families like the flexibility, the high-quality materials, and the way Raddish turns cooking into a shared family experience.

CRATES FOR CRAFTERS

Annie’s Creative Girls Craft Club

Annie’s Creative Girls Club is designed for kids who enjoy hands-on art projects. Each monthly kit includes two complete crafts with all required materials. Projects vary widely, introducing kids to different techniques such as painting, beading, and paper crafts.

The subscription costs about $20 per month, with frequent discounts for first-time subscribers. It’s a good fit for kids who like variety and enjoy finishing projects they can proudly display or gift.

Guide Dots

Guide Dots offers a more structured approach to art, focusing on drawing skills. New subscribers receive a starter kit with art supplies and a light-up tracing tablet. Each month after that, kids receive guided drawing lessons paired with video instruction.

While the upfront cost is higher than most craft crates, families often see noticeable improvement in drawing confidence and technique. Guide Dots works well for kids who want to seriously develop their artistic skills.

We Craft Box

We Craft Box is designed for younger children and families who enjoy crafting together. Each themed box includes four to five projects, all materials included, and clear instructions with optional videos.

Most boxes provide enough supplies for siblings to work together, making it ideal for family craft time. Pricing starts around $30 per month, with discounts for longer subscriptions. We Craft Box stands out for its simplicity, creativity, and emphasis on screen-free play.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Kids’ subscription crates continue to evolve, offering creative ways to learn, explore, and have fun at home. Whether your child is interested in building, reading, cooking, or creating art, there’s likely a crate that matches their interests and age level. Beyond the activities themselves, these boxes provide something just as valuable: time spent learning through play, building confidence, and discovering new passions…one box at a time. Plus, the sheer anticipation of a special delivery addressed just to them turns an ordinary Tuesday into a mini-celebration. It’s the ultimate excuse to unplug, get messy, and dive headfirst into a world of wonder!

Mike Daugherty is a husband, father of three young children, author, speaker, Google Innovator, and possible Starbucks addict. He is a certified educational technology leader who has served in a variety of roles through his twenty-year career in public education. Currently, Mike is the Assistant Superintendent of Innovation, Technology, and Communications for the Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School district in Northeast Ohio. As an IT director he has developed creative, well thought out solutions that positively impact teaching and learning.