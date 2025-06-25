RAISING DIGITAL KIDS - From Bedrooms to Billions: Raising Kids in the Creator Economy

× Expand Shutterstock

Google the term “Movie Stars.” Go ahead... I'll wait. The result is a scrollable list of individuals who have captured the hearts of people all over the world through their performances on the big screen. Their names range from classic icons like Marilyn Monroe and Marlon Brando to modern powerhouses like Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. I scrolled through a few pages of celebrities, remembering the various roles they’ve played over the years.

Now, Google the term “YouTube Stars.” Again... I'll wait. The result is a scrollable list of... um... who are these people? MrBeast? Emma Chamberlain? Kai Cenat? Should I know them?

These internet born personalities are today’s “instacelebs”—a term for those who’ve risen to fame via platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Most are in their teens to late twenties. Their content spans everything from gaming and comedy to vlogging and education. They are masters of branding and fan engagement. Many regularly respond to comments, answer questions, or even livestream Q&As. The result? Fans who are fiercely loyal.

Today’s youth view these digital stars the same way we once idolized movie legends. But there’s a twist—these new celebrities feel real. They film from bedrooms, wear sweatpants, and share blooper reels. The glamour of Hollywood is replaced by authenticity. And perhaps most importantly, the gatekeepers—casting directors, producers, even geography—have been eliminated. All it takes to get started is a phone, an idea, and an internet connection.

OMG YES! My child wants to be a content creator/influencer. How do I address this?

This is one of the most common aspirations for kids today, especially between ages eight and thirteen. The appeal of fame is powerful. And while most will move on to other interests, this phase presents a perfect opportunity to teach valuable lessons.

My wife and I have three children. The older two fall into that sweet spot, and both have their own YouTube channels. We didn’t rush into it. Here’s how we approached it.

Be Encouraging—Admittedly, we weren’t thrilled at first. But after some thought, we realized creating and sharing content builds real-world skills: storytelling, video editing, public speaking, and digital literacy. We considered using private settings on platforms like YouTube Kids or even sharing just with family. But we landed on letting them try a true public platform—with guardrails.

Be Honest—We had a talk about how this works. Success doesn’t come from one viral video. It’s built through effort, creativity, and resilience. These are the exact values we want them to carry into adulthood, so we emphasized that from the start.

Be Responsible—Here’s where the parent hat comes on firmly. We set ground rules about respectful language, protecting personal information, and being kind online. Every video is previewed before posting. We monitor channel settings, check analytics, and yes—we read the comments. Visibility settings were a big focus at first. (Tip: Search “YouTube channel privacy 2025” for up-to-date guides.)

A quick note of reassurance, most kids won’t stick with it. The work required to create content: concept, shoot, edit, upload…is a natural filter. But for those who do stay with it, your role remains critical: privacy settings, content supervision, and general support.

What about becoming a pro gamer?

The world of eSports has grown even more in 2025. It’s no longer just a fringe interest. It’s big business. It’s real competition, and for some, a viable career path. According to Statista, global eSports audiences reached over 650 million viewers in 2024. Tournament prize pools are enormous; the 2024 League of Legends World Championship alone had a pool exceeding $45 million.

Even schools are onboard. High schools, colleges, and now even some middle schools are offering eSports teams. They’re treated like any other sport: regular practices, strategic coaching, fitness routines, and wellness plans.

While I still don’t know any YouTubers personally, I now know three college students with full scholarships, earned through their gaming skills.

I’m not saying you should throw out your family’s screen time rules. Think of gaming like you would any other extracurricular. There are lessons in teamwork, discipline, time management, and goal setting.

Do Your Research—To support your child, learn the basics. What platforms are they using? Which games dominate the scene this year? (hint: Valorant, Fortnite, League of Legends, and Rocket League are still hot.)

Choose a Game to Master—Most serious players focus on one title. Mastery, not general skill, is what recruiters and teams look for.

Join a Team or Tournament—Like any other sport, the best way to grow is to compete. Many areas now host local tournaments. Online platforms like Start.gg or Battlefy also offer regular competitions.

Gaming might be a passing hobby or it might be a stepping stone to something larger. Either way, our job is to be supportive, stay informed, and guide our kids through the twists and turns of the digital landscape.

As parents, we don't have to fully understand every platform or trend our kids love, but we do have to show up. Their digital dreams may fade or evolve, but the values we help shape today (creativity, responsibility, resilience) will outlast any viral trend. By staying curious, setting clear boundaries, and offering support, we give our kids the tools to not just survive the digital age, but to lead in it. Because whether it’s YouTube, TikTok, or Twitch, one thing is clear: this generation isn’t just watching the world…they’re shaping it.

Mike Daugherty is a husband, father of three young children, author, speaker, Google Innovator, and possible Starbucks addict. He is a certified educational technology leader who has served in a variety of roles through his twenty-year career in public education. Currently, Mike is the Assistant Superintendent of Innovation, Technology, and Communications for the Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School district in Northeast Ohio. As an IT director he has developed creative, well thought out solutions that positively impact teaching and learning.