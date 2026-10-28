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For generations, Buffalo’s children’s hospital has been more than a place to receive care. It has been a place of healing, hope and lifesaving expertise when families need it most. Today, that legacy continues under a new name: Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo (GCH Buffalo).

The transition to GCH Buffalo marks a new chapter in the story of a hospital that has evolved alongside the community. The name recognizes the extraordinary generosity and longstanding commitment of philanthropist B. Thomas Golisano, whose support of children’s healthcare has helped expand access to specialized pediatric services across New York and beyond.

While the hospital’s name is new, the idea behind it—investing in the health and future of children—is anything but. It is a mission that has guided Buffalo’s children’s hospital since its earliest days.

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The story began more than 130 years ago, when the idea of establishing a facility for the care of children in Buffalo originated with Mahlon Bainbridge Folwell, MD. With funding and support from Mrs. Gibson T. Williams and her daughter, Martha Tenney Williams, Dr. Folwell opened the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo in 1892, with 12 beds, two nurses and a budget of $460.

Buffalo’s pediatric healthcare community continued to grow, with expanded facilities, a growing staff and advances in pediatric medicine, including Dr. Robert Guthrie’s newborn screening test for PKU and new surgical treatments for congenital heart defects.

That legacy of innovation and excellence continues today. Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo is ranked No. 5 in New York State and No. 16 in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2026-2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, recognizing the hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality pediatric care.

But excellence in pediatric care means more than treating illness. It means understanding the whole child—and recognizing that physical health, mental health and family well-being are connected.

One of the most urgent needs facing children and families is support for mental and behavioral health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in five children ages 3 to 17 in the US has a diagnosable mental, behavioral or developmental disorder.

To address these needs, GCH Buffalo is providing a more comprehensive approach to caring for the whole child and family. The Children’s Psychiatry Program offers comprehensive outpatient diagnostic and treatment services, psychotherapy and group therapies. Children and moms admitted to the hospital have access to a dedicated team of psychiatrists and psychologists, while the NICU Psychology Program supports parents and caregivers when their newborn faces unexpected challenges, recognizing the impact hospitalization can have on the family.

That continuum of care will continue to grow. In 2027, GCH Buffalo plans to open a new behavioral health center in the Conventus building adjacent to the hospital. The center will more than double outpatient behavioral health capacity and bring outpatient services and a new partial hospitalization program under one roof. The center will support early intervention, healing and better long-term outcomes, helping GCH Buffalo meet the growing need for mental and behavioral healthcare.

The hospital is also expanding what is possible through collaboration with other institutions. Its joint venture with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center brings together two nationally recognized institutions to provide highly specialized pediatric cancer care. The program, Roswell Park Golisano Children’s Buffalo Cancer and Blood Disorders Program, was recently recognized among top 50 nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

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For families, partnerships like this mean access to complex, specialized care without having to leave home.

That philosophy is at the heart of the hospital’s comprehensive critical care services. A child who is critically ill or injured does not have time to travel hours for the expertise they need. Having a comprehensive NICU, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), specialized pediatric transport team and other critical care resources right here in Western New York can make an enormous difference when every second counts.

As the new name took its place atop the children’s hospital, the community had a chance to look back at the remarkable history beneath it. On Nov. 5, the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo History Wall was unveiled, preserving the people, milestones and moments that shaped pediatric care in Western New York.

Our children’s hospital’s name may be new, but the story is ongoing. And for families of Western New York, the next chapter is about making sure the care they need is here when they need it most. Find your family’s care here: GCHBuffalo.org