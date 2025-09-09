New Exploremores™ Girl Scout Sandwich Cookie Joins Nationwide Lineup for 2026 Season

On September 9, Girl Scouts of Western New York announced that Exploremores™, a rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich cookie, will join the lineup for the 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season. Filled with delicious flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond–flavored crème, Exploremores reflect the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout. Girl Scouts across the United States will offer the Exploremores cookie nationally, both online and in person at local booths, during the upcoming 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season alongside fan favorites like Thin Mints® and Samoas®/Caramel deLites®.

Each cookie season, through the Girl Scout Cookie Program girls push their limits, embrace challenges, think creatively and believe in their own potential. While earning skill-building badges such as the My First Cookie Business, My Cookie Customer and My Cookie Team badges, girls acquire leadership and entrepreneurial tools needed for brighter futures. As entrepreneurs, girls master the ability to set goals, make decisions, manage money, develop people skills and learn business ethics.

Every purchase of Exploremores—and the entire lineup of iconic Girl Scout Cookies—helps girls unbox a world of possibilities, one cookie at a time. With each cookie box sold, consumers are supporting Girl Scouts as they learn, grow and thrive through all of life’s adventures. All proceeds from cookie sales stay local with Girl Scout councils and troops to help fund life- changing programs, experiences and learnings all year long.

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; visit girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Exploremores and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale in your area. Text “Cookies” to 59618 to get the latest Girl Scout Cookie news. Life’s more fun when you explore more!