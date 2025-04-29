Motherhood Myths We Need to Let Go of This Mother’s Day

× Expand Shutterstock

Motherhood is full of beautiful, messy, unforgettable moments. But along the way, many moms pick up beliefs—myths, really—that make their journey harder than it needs to be. This Mother’s Day, let’s release these unhelpful expectations and replace them with truths that bring freedom, grace, and joy.

MYTH #1: “GOOD MOMS DON’T NEED BREAKS.”

Why We Need to Let It Go:

There’s a cultural expectation that moms should be available 24/7, putting everyone else’s needs ahead of their own. But running on empty helps no one. Burnout isn’t a badge of honor; it’s a warning sign.

Truth to Hold Onto:

Rest isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. Taking time for yourself doesn’t make you less of a mother; it makes you a healthier, more present one. Whether it’s five minutes with a cup of tea or a weekend away, you deserve to recharge, not only for yourself but to be the mom you long to be.

MYTH #2: “MOTHERHOOD SHOULD COME NATURALLY.”

Why We Need to Let It Go:

No one is born knowing exactly how to parent. It’s learned through experience, trial and error, and a lot of love. The idea that good moms just instinctively know what to do leaves many feeling like they’re failing when things feel hard.

Truth to Hold Onto:

It’s okay to ask questions, make mistakes, and learn as you go. Parenting is a skill that develops over time. You don’t have to have all the answers—you just have to show up with love and a willingness to grow. Just like your kids are learning and growing, so are you!

MYTH #3: “A MESSY HOUSE MEANS I’M FAILING.”

Why We Need to Let It Go:

Somewhere along the way, a spotless home became a measure of good parenting. But real life with kids is full of crumbs, laundry piles, and sticky fingerprints. Trying to keep everything perfect all the time is exhausting and unrealistic.

Truth to Hold Onto:

A messy home is a lived-in home. Your worth isn’t measured by how tidy your house is. Prioritize connection over perfection—your kids will remember the love, not the clutter. And the responsibility of the home doesn’t fall only on you. Every member of your household is part of creating the home you want.

MYTH #4: “I SHOULD CHERISH EVERY MOMENT.”

Why We Need to Let It Go:

Motherhood is beautiful, but it’s also exhausting, overwhelming, and sometimes frustrating. The pressure to treasure every moment can leave moms feeling guilty when they don’t enjoy the tough days.

Truth to Hold Onto:

It’s okay to love your kids but not love every part of parenting. The hard moments don’t erase the good ones, and you don’t have to enjoy everything to be a great mom.

MYTH #5: “MOMS SHOULD ALWAYS BAKE (OR BE CRAFTY, OR LOVE EVERY SCHOOL EVENT).”

Why We Need to Let It Go:

Not every mom enjoys baking, crafting, or attending PTA meetings—and that’s okay! The idea that all moms should excel in certain “mom things” is outdated and unnecessary.

Truth to Hold Onto:

You don’t have to fit a mold to be a great mom. Your strengths and interests are enough. If you’d rather read a book with your kids than make homemade cupcakes, that’s wonderful. Lean into the things you love, and your kids will, too.

MYTH #6: “ASKING FOR HELP IS A SIGN OF WEAKNESS.”

Why We Need to Let It Go:

So many moms carry the weight of motherhood alone, believing they should be able to handle everything themselves. But no one was meant to parent in isolation.

Truth to Hold Onto:

Asking for help isn’t a weakness—it’s wisdom. Whether it’s calling a friend, delegating chores, or seeking professional support, reaching out makes you a stronger, healthier mom.

MYTH #7: “MY KIDS’ HAPPINESS DEPENDS ON ME.”

Why We Need to Let It Go:

Moms often feel responsible for making sure their kids are always happy. But trying to shield them from every disappointment or struggle isn’t realistic—or helpful.

Truth to Hold Onto:

Your job isn’t to make your kids happy all the time; it’s to love them, guide them, and equip them to handle life’s ups and downs. Letting them experience challenges builds resilience and confidence. It can be hard to watch them struggle, but love them through it and you’ll both be stronger.

MYTH #8: “I SHOULD BE ABLE TO DO IT ALL.”

Why We Need to Let It Go:

Moms are often expected to juggle everything—work, home, relationships, self-care—without missing a beat. But the truth is, no one can do everything perfectly all the time.

Truth to Hold Onto:

You don’t have to do it all. It’s okay to set priorities, let go of certain tasks, and accept that some days will be messy. You’re doing enough, exactly as you are.

A Mother’s Day Gift to Yourself

This Mother’s Day, let’s give ourselves the gift of grace. Let’s release these myths and embrace the truth: You are already enough. You are doing an incredible job. And you deserve joy, rest, and love—not just on Mother’s Day, but every day.

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.