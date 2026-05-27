More Than a Hero: What We Love About Fathers, According to Science

Every June, we set aside a day for greeting cards, barbecues, and goofy ties. But as we celebrate Father’s Day, it’s worth pausing to ask what, exactly, do kids love about their fathers. While answers are unique, a growing body of scientific research reveals a universal truth: what children love about their dads is often their unique presence. And that presence has a measurable, lifelong impact on who kids become.

THE POWER OF BEING THERE

Often, a father’s love isn’t loud. It shows up in the patient helping with homework, the Saturday morning soccer games, and the simple ritual of asking, “How was your day?” It turns out that these small, unsuspecting moments are actually huge for kids’ development.

A 2024 study led by the University of Michigan analyzed data from nearly 3,000 fathers and confirmed that simple, consistent involvement builds closeness during adolescence. The research also found that when fathers regularly show genuine interest in kids’ lives, it creates bonds that can weather the often-turbulent teenage years.

Researchers sometimes describe these interactions as a series of “active ingredients” in child development. A massive 2024 study published in Parenting: Science and Practice examined data from more than 159,000 families across 51 countries. It found that when fathers read to their children, told them stories, sang to them, or engaged in activities like drawing, children demonstrated significant advances in literacy, numeracy, and overall learning. We love how fathers show up, and science proves that showing up changes everything.

THE ARCHITECTS OF CONFIDENCE AND CALM

We often think of mothers as the primary emotional architects for families, but research increasingly highlights the unique role fathers play in shaping a child’s emotional world.

A 2025 study in the Journal of Child and Family Studies found a direct link between a father’s support and a child’s social competence. The study of over 600 preschool children revealed that higher levels of paternal involvement led to a better father-child relationship, which in turn significantly enhanced a child’s social skills and ability to adapt.

And this emotional regulation starts surprisingly early. A 2025 Finnish study of over 700 families, published in Child Psychiatry & Human Development, discovered that bonding difficulties in fathers with babies were associated with internalizing problems in the child by age five. This suggests that the security a father provides from the very beginning lays the groundwork for a child’s future mental health.

THE UNIQUE FATHER-CHILD CONNECTION

The love between a father and child has its own rhythm. For fathers of daughters, a 2025 study from the University of Newcastle uncovered something beautiful. Research on the University’s DADAE program (Daughters and Dads Active and Empowered) found that improvements in a father-daughter relationship significantly contributed to the girls’ emotional well-being and resilience.

Other research points to the unique environments fathers create. A 2024 thesis from San Jose State University explored how fathers use the outdoors to bond with their children. Fathers reported that spending deliberate, planned time in nature encouraged positive interactions, teaching, and a shift in family dynamics. Away from household stressors, they found that communication with their children flowed more deeply.

A LOVE THAT PROTECTS

Perhaps the most powerful evidence of a father’s love comes from the most challenging circumstances. A 2025 study in Parenting: Science and Practice looked at primary caregiving fathers within the U.S. child welfare system.

Despite facing significant socioeconomic disadvantages and navigating a complex system, these men provided “paternal warmth” that had a positive impact on their children, associated with lower levels of behavioral problems and higher levels of social competence. This demonstrates that a father’s love can act as a powerful buffer, even against trauma.

A LOVE MEASURED IN MOMENTS

So, what do we love about fathers? We love their ability to make kids feel safe, whether through a strong arm during a thunderstorm or steady encouragement during a life crisis. We love that their commitment to reading a bedtime story or teaching a new game is literally building our children’s brains and social skills. We love that their warmth, even when unspoken, protects children and shapes them into resilient adults.

This Father’s Day, as we hand over the grilled steak and the funny card, we are really celebrating the profound science of a father’s love. It’s a love measured not just in big moments, but in the millions of tiny, consistent interactions that build a foundation for a lifetime. And as the research now confirms, that foundation is one of the most powerful forces in a child’s life.

Author Shannon Dean is the mother of two sons. She enjoys writing about the health and happiness of families.