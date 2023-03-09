Celebrate Spring at the Botanical Gardens!

The Botanical Gardens will be bursting with color this spring during Western New York’s favorite spring tradition, the Spring Flower Exhibit, presented by M&T Bank. From March 18 through April 16 over 30,000 bulbs will be on display as well as fragrant shrubs and flowers of various kinds. To complement the Spring Exhibit a special installation, Flock of All Colors, in collaboration with Stitch Buffalo, will be on display inside the conservatory from March 11 through April 6.

During the Spring Flower Exhibit, presented by M&T Bank, visitors will experience the sights and fragrant smells of hyacinths, vibrant daffodils and tulips in a variety of pinks, reds, yellows, and whites that will bring the Botanical Gardens some lively pops of color that visitors won’t want to miss. NEW this year! Experience our winding "River of Tulips" throughout Greenhouse Nine. Also joining this year's exhibit will be a diverse mix of annuals grown here at the Gardens! This addition is going to give the show an explosion of color for a fun confetti-like feeling! Stroll through the Botanical Gardens and take in the fresh scents of spring and be transported into a tropical paradise while finding peace and serenity. The Botanical Bunny will attend the Spring Exhibit on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 from 10:00 am through 3:00pm. Take in the sights and smells of the gorgeous blooming bulbs, say hello to the Botanical Bunny and participate in a special scavenger hunt at the Spring Exhibit.

Wherever we come from and wherever we now call home, we all live with the ground below our feet and the sky above us. In Flock of All Colors, Stitch Buffalo explores the commonality of all people in our quest for peaceful coexistence, welcoming communities, and individual expression as we navigate our time between the earth and sky.

This exhibit will take place at the Botanical Gardens from March 11 through April 6 and centers on the theme of birds as a metaphor for freedom, enlightenment, hope, and wisdom. These associations with birds are found in virtually every cultural tradition, making them an ideal form for the expression of universal human desires. Soaring above the trees and nestled amongst the vibrant foliage in the large central Palm Dome of the Botanical Gardens, these colorful birds encourage visitors to consider the space from a fresh and emotionally elevated perspective.

Each large-scale bird is created as a textile-based sculptural piece and embellished with hand embroidery by refugee women artisans living in Western New York. Likewise, the transitional garlands are created by refugee artisans drawing on their own cultural traditions.

Because birds are also associated with transitions and travel, much like the refugee women artisans who created them, garlands mark the entry and exit points of the exhibition space. These traditional garlands are used in many world cultures to “sweep away” bad spirits as you leave or enter a space. In this context, they welcome visitors and mark the transition to a space where they are invited to open their minds and explore new intersections of earth and sky, culture and place, past and future.

Stitch Buffalo is a textile art center committed to empowering refugee and immigrant women through the sale of their handcrafted goods, inspiring creativity and inclusion through community education, and stewarding the environment through the re-use of textile supplies. For more information on Stitch Buffalo or the Refugee Women’s Workshop, visit www.stitchbuffalo.org.

The Spring Exhibit and Flock of All Colors will be open daily from 10:00am to 4:00pm and are included with admission to the Botanical Gardens. Visits with the Botanical Bunny, scavenger hunts and face painting are also include with admission.

E-TICKETS are recommended for all visitors and are $15.50 for adults, $14.00 for seniors 62 and over, $14.00 for students 13 and over with ID, $8.50 for kids 3 to 12 and Botanical Gardens’ Members and kids 2 and under are free but must have a ticket. Walk-ins may be turned away if our visitor capacity has been met. Most visitors spend 45 minutes-1.5 hours to complete their visit, but you are welcome to stay until we close to the public at 4:00pm.

Use #SpringFlowerExhibit, #FlockOfAllColors and @BuffaloBotanicalGardens when posting and tagging on social media. For more information, visit the Botanical Gardens’ website at buffalogardens.com. Proceeds benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire curiosity and connect people to the natural world through its historic living museum.