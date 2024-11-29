Holiday Travel Hacks: 10 Tips Every Parent Needs

Ah, holiday travel—the time of year when families pile into cars, board planes, or hop on trains in pursuit of creating magical memories. But let’s be honest: traveling with kids during the holiday season can feel more like surviving a marathon than strolling through a winter wonderland. Between the crowded airports, unexpected traffic jams, and the endless barrage of “Are we there yet?” it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

But you can make holiday travel feel easier! With a little planning and some practical tips, you can actually enjoy the trip, and maybe even make it through without too many meltdowns (from the kids or from you!)

Here’s how to make your holiday travel experience a little less stressful and a lot more joyful:

1. START EARLY WITH PLANNING

Give yourself plenty of time to prepare. Book flights or accommodations well in advance, and plan out routes if you’re driving. Traveling during off-peak times, like early morning, can help avoid crowds and delays. Also consider places to stop and stretch little legs, playgrounds to get some energy out, and bathroom breaks!

2. PACK SMART, BUT LIGHT

Pack only the essentials and avoid overpacking. Bring versatile clothing, a few key toys or activities, and plenty of snacks. Having a lighter load makes it easier to move around, especially in busy airports or rest stops.

3. CREATE A “GO BAG”

Keep a small bag with must-have items like wipes, snacks, hand sanitizer, a change of clothes, and small toys. This will help you handle quick needs without digging through all your luggage. Make sure this bag is easily accessible under the airplane seat or near the front of the car.

4. USE TECHNOLOGY WISELY

Yes, we all want to limit screen time, but let’s be real—sometimes, that tablet is a lifesaver. Especially on long trips. Download kid-friendly movies, games, or audiobooks to keep children entertained during long stretches. Bring headphones and chargers to avoid low battery stress, and balance screen time with other activities.

5. BRING COMFORT ITEMS

Pack a familiar blanket, stuffed animal, or pillow to help your kids feel more at ease in new environments. These comfort items can also be useful for naps on the go. Just be sure to keep it with you and always have an extra at home in case one gets left behind.

6. PREPARE FOR MESSES

Expect spills and accidents. Pack extra wipes, zip-lock bags for dirty clothes, and easily washable clothing to make quick cleanups easier. Even an extra shirt for mom and dad can be a lifesaver for long travel days when unexpected messes happen.

7. TIME TRAVEL AROUND SLEEP

Whenever possible, plan trips around nap or bedtime to make traveling easier. A travel pillow, a small blanket, and even a portable white noise machine can help recreate some of the comforts of their usual sleep environment. Kids may fall asleep on planes or in the car, reducing restlessness and making the trip a bit easier for everyone.

8. KEEP SNACKS HANDY

Kids get cranky when they’re hungry. Bring a variety of snacks like fruit, crackers, and granola bars. Healthy, familiar options can help keep energy up and avoid sugar crashes. Just be sure to follow all TSA food guidelines for air travel.

9. MAKE IT FUN

Incorporate games like “I Spy” or travel bingo into your journey to keep kids entertained. An activity book or dry-erase board can be an easy travel companion that keeps kids happy. Offering small surprises or new toys at intervals can also break up long trips and keep spirits high.

10. STAY CALM AND FLEXIBLE

Expect delays and changes. Stay patient and positive, as your mood can influence how your kids react to disruptions. Focus on making the experience fun, even if it’s not perfect. Calm parents make for calmer kids.

IT WON’T BE PERFECT — AND THAT’S OKAY!

Holiday travel with kids doesn’t have to be a nightmare. With a little planning, some flexibility, and a few handy tricks up your sleeve, you can turn what might feel like a chaotic adventure into a meaningful, fun experience for everyone.

So go ahead, parents—embrace the journey, make new traditions, and savor the moments, messy as they may be. After all, the holidays are all about spending time together, wherever you may be. Safe travels!

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.