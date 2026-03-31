HAVING A BABY - Baby Products Parents Love

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Walk down the baby aisles at any store, and you’ll see shelves full of products. Things that promise to be the perfect feeding accessories, the best diapers, and items to help your baby (and you) get a good night’s sleep. There are colorful toys, adorable clothes, and tiny shoes for little ones who won’t take their first steps for months.

It’s no wonder parents are overwhelmed and unsure of what they really need. The baby goods industry is projected to be worth over 80 billion dollars. With so much on the market, how do you know what you should have?

THREE TIPS TO DECIDE WHAT YOU NEED

If you just wander down the aisles and throw things in the cart, you’re bound to spend a lot of money on products you don’t need. That’s why it is important to find a way to filter through everything to know what’s best for you. Here are three easy tips that will help:

1. Think about your space: Before you buy a single thing, be realistic about the space you have. Don’t fill every nook and cranny with baby gear.

2. Talk to parents like you: The key here is to look for parents similar to you. These are parents who have a philosophy that aligns with yours, live similarly, or have a comparable economic status. If you listen to everyone, you’ll get a lot of things that don’t work for your life.

3. Don’t believe everything you read or see online: Social media is full of people getting paid to share products. Influencers are the new advertisements, and it feels very real. Just because someone online says you need something doesn’t mean you do.

When you use these three tips as filters to decide what is best for you and your family, you’ll find that you have the baby products that are best for you. These products may change over time, and as your situation changes. It’s natural for your needs to change.

PRODUCTS PARENTS LOVE

Here are some of the products parents are coming back to again and again. Some are newer on the market, while others have been tried and true for years.

Once Upon a Farm: Organic snacks and meals perfectly packaged for life on the go. Unsweetened with no preservatives, these can be found in stores or delivered to your door. (https://onceuponafarmorganics.com)

Newton Mattress: A revolutionary mattress with Breathe-Thru Technology allows your baby to breathe right through the mattress, reducing the risk of suffocation. It is also 100% washable. (https://bit.ly/4cZ3oHx)

Nugget: This popular configurable play couch is perfect for lounging, playing, and growing with your child. (https://bit.ly/40HO5eW)

Frida Baby NoseFrida Nasal Aspirator: A suction nasal aspirator to effectively clear the baby’s nose. (https://amzn.to/47GmNqx)

Oogiebear: A simple, easy-to-clean way to clean both nose and ears. This product is great to use on babies and toddlers. (https://amzn.to/3tZ1Qcw)

Bumco Spatula: Keep baby’s bum healthy and your hands clean with this tool for applying diaper cream. (https://amzn.to/47Aa34E)

Shopping Cart Cover: Use a cart cover to keep germs at bay in the store.

Touchless Forehead Thermometer: A touchless thermometer allows you to take your baby’s temperature without waking them up.

Little Sleepies: The perfect pajama with two-way zippers and fold-over feet so your baby can continue to wear each adorable pair as they grow. (https://littlesleepies.com/)

Bottle Drying Rack: Use a space-saving drying rack for bottles, binkies, and sippy cups.

Boppy Pillow: The classic curved pillow that makes nursing more comfortable for you and your baby.

Munchkin Trainer Cups: Teach your little one to use a cup with this parent favorite no-spill trainer. (https://amzn.to/3SnpdFW)

Diaper Genie: Hands-free with complete odor control, this is one of the top diaper pails. (https://amzn.to/4aZ90y6)

Easy Fold Stroller: Look for an easy fold stroller that keeps things simple, even when you’re juggling a little one.

Babybjörn Carrier: The classic carrier that helps you hold your baby and frees your hands to get things done. (https://bit.ly/46C2ay7)

Graco Pack ‘N Play: These portable cribs offer a variety of options for use with newborns, infants, and toddlers. (https://bit.ly/4r8k7vC)

Video Monitor: Check on your baby without disturbing them with a video monitor.

CONSIDER YOUR NEEDS

As you look through these products, consider whether they fit your current needs. Do they work with your space? Do they make sense for your family? Once you do this, you can purchase things confidently, knowing they are the best products for your family to try.

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.