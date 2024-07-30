Have a Game Night Your Tweens & Teens Will Love

“Let’s play a game!”

My decree was met with silence. Not the enthusiasm I was looking for. My ten-year-old smiled and said, “Okay,” but even my husband gave me a raised eyebrow, wondering if he really had to put his phone down and participate. I practically had to drag my teen to sit around the coffee table with us. She was busy and didn’t want to hang out with the family.

But I was desperately missing time with my people. Sure, we were together often, but it was always going somewhere or eating food or watching something. I wanted to look in their eyes, see them smile, and perhaps beat them in a good game for once. After all, the days of letting them win at Chutes and Ladders were over.

I forged ahead.

I told my kids to pick the game, and we circled the coffee table. The enthusiasm was less than I hoped, but everyone came, and they all picked up their cards. We started and in just a few turns they were hooked. They loved the game, the fun, the challenge. I loved the time we were spending together.

Here are my top three tips that are sure to make game night fun for all.

1. LIGHTEN UP

The best way to make family game time a success is to take away the pressure. Sure, you can go all out and have a weekly game night on the calendar with epic Monopoly battles. But sometimes it works to just wing it. Even promising them it will be less than 15 minutes helps everyone feel less like they’re giving something up. Some of the best games we’ve had lasted only a few minutes.

Got ten minutes before bed? Maybe everyone is about to scatter to their rooms after dinner? Do people need a homework break? You can always find a few minutes to connect. Give a quick game a try.

2. THE ULTIMATE LURE

Make popcorn. Or cookies. Or even some warm apple cider. The point is to make something your people can smell. Bring it to the table and wait for them to come. Have a game ready to go.

If they want the food, tell them they have to play the game. Sure, they may moan or roll their eyes, but their desire for hot, buttery popcorn will likely win.

3. GIVE A CHALLENGE

Is anyone in your family competitive? Sometimes a simple challenge works wonders. Something like, “Hey, remember when you always used to win at checkers? I let you. I bet you can’t beat me now,” can entice the most reluctant teen to prove herself.

If you want to up the ante, make it a family challenge. Declare that whoever wins Monopoly gets to pick what’s for dinner or they are off the hook from chores for the day. Your crew won’t be able to resist the competition!

No matter how you get your people to play, you can all have fun because we all know it’s not even about the game. It’s about being together.

To help you get started here are 21 games to make your family game night one your teen (and the whole family) will love. Happy game time!

For Quick Fun: These games come in small packages and can be played in less than 15 minutes. It’s easy to fit these into a small amount of time so you and your teens feel connected without a huge commitment on their part.

Blink

Uno

Jenga

Bananagrams

Qwixx

Boggle

Pass the Pigs

Guesstures

Popular & Perfect: Usually 15-45 minutes, these are fun games that are more involved than the quick ones above. But with that extra time comes some extra strategy and fun!

Blokus

Labyrinth

Exploding Kittens

Sushi Go

Ticket to Ride

Coup

Quiddler

Classic Faves: These games are classics for a reason. Your kids might moan and say they’re old school, but once they get started, they’ll come around!

Monopoly

Chess

Clue

Bingo

Battleship

Scrabble

Rebecca Hastings is a former elementary teacher who traded the classroom for writing when she stayed home with her three children. Passionate about authenticity, faith, and family, you can find her at RebeccaHastings.net and on Amazon. In real life, she can often be found typing words, driving her kids places, or wherever there is chocolate.