Getting Them Outside: How To Swap Screens for Spring Sunshine

Spring arrives like an invitation, with longer days, warmer air, and a world that practically begs to be explored outdoors. However, for many families, the pull of video games and devices stands in strong opposition. If you want to help your kids trade pixels for playgrounds without turning every afternoon into a struggle, routine, or lecture, here are some tips:

Understand Why It Matters: Time outdoors is not just something that is nice for kids to have. Regular physical activity supports bone and muscle growth, helps with sleep, and benefits cognition and mental health in children and adolescents. Public health guidelines recommend that kids get about 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity on most days.

When that time is crowded out by screens, the effects are noticeable. A family-based clinical trial found that deliberately cutting leisure screen use for just two weeks led to measurable improvements in children’s emotional symptoms and social behavior.

Beyond emotional health, time outdoors supports another essential but often overlooked skill: creativity. Unstructured outdoor play encourages children to invent games, solve problems, and explore their world imaginatively. Importantly, as outdoor play has declined since 1990, creativity scores among children have steadily fallen.

At the same time, research reminds us that not all screen time carries the same weight. Educational and co-viewed content tends to be less harmful than non-child-directed programming, suggesting that a balanced approach often works better than a strict zero-tolerance policy.

Make It a Family Project, Not a Punishment: Kids respond better when change feels shared. Sit down for a five-minute family huddle and brainstorm spring goals: a backyard obstacle course, evening family walks, or a Saturday nature scavenger hunt.

The American Academy of Pediatrics encourages families to focus on balanced activities rather than obsessing over minutes.

Replace, Don’t Forbid: Blanket bans create resentment. Instead, swap a block of screen time for a specific outdoor activity. For example, 45 minutes of biking in the neighborhood can be traded for 45 minutes of gaming.

Set Screen-Free Places and Times: Designate meal times, the hour before bed, and one screen-free evening a week. These predictable boundaries help children recalibrate without feeling they’ve been singled out. The AAP recommends screen-free family mealtimes as a simple, evidence-backed habit that supports connection and sleep.

Make The Outdoors Irresistible: Pretty, playful spaces get used more. Even modest investments like chalk markings on the driveway, a small obstacle course, a “story trail” in the yard, or a nature-photo challenge invite kids to stay outside longer.

Let Them Lead Play: Independent, child-directed play builds creativity and resilience. Allow time for unstructured outdoor play where kids choose the rules and the games. Parents who support spontaneity often find children invent longer, richer play sessions than any adult-planned activity.

Recruit Friends: Kids are social creatures. Organize a neighborhood kickball game, trade playdates with other families, or create a weekly “mud club” with a neighbor. When play is social, screens often lose their appeal on their own.

A Harris poll of 500 children underscores this point: the most compelling reason kids gave for setting aside their phones was the chance to play freely with friends.

Clinical psychologist Corinne Masur advises parents to follow that insight at the community level. “Parents need to look for opportunities in their own communities for children to get together and play without too much imposed structure. Is there a park or a program nearby? A community pool or a rec center? Is there a playground?”

Come Prepared: Playing outdoors sometimes means you'll have to deal with unpredictable weather. Keeping a lightweight “go-bag” with sunscreen, a hat, and a water bottle makes spontaneous outings simpler.

Model The Behavior You Want to See: Children notice how you spend your own free time. When parents prioritize walks, gardening, or outdoor chores, kids get silent permission to do the same. Try simple rituals: a 20-minute after-school walk, a family dog-walking slot, or a weekend garden photo hunt.

Persistence Beats Perfection: You do not need to be perfect to make a difference. Research shows that short, intentional reductions in leisure screen time can improve kids’ mood and social behavior, and that steady investment in outdoor play supports physical, social, and mental development.

Start with one small change this week, celebrate the wins, and let spring do the rest. The goal isn’t to banish screens forever. It’s to open enough space for sunlight, dirt, and laughter to take root.

Author Shannon Dean is the mother of two sons. She enjoys writing about the health and happiness of families.