FAMILY TRAVEL: New York Countryside Gems

New York’s countryside offers unique gems full of history. They provide the chance to step back into another world and are just plain fun.

Two of my favorites are a steam train and a special canal boat—both once the fastest modes of travel and now these unique experiences are among the slowest, inviting passengers to savor the experience.

The Arcade & Attica Railroad Steam Engine No. 18, built in 1920, is back in service this season after a seven-year restoration. The railroad company has the only steam engine offering rides in New York State. Railroad fans have been cheering the return of the very special engine which requires a ton of coal and 1,000 gallons of water for the 14-mile round trip between Arcade and the depot in Curriers.

“It’s like a breathing animal,” said Patrick Connors, chief mechanical officer of the railroad. “It pants and hisses.”

People stop their cars and gather along the rural route to take photos and wave to the passengers onboard. Most everyone onboard waves back. Then there is the wonderful evocative sound of the horn put into play anytime the train nears a road.

The train was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1981. It is the oldest continuously operating railroad under the same corporate identity in New York.

The railroad has its origins in the Buffalo, Attica & Arcade Railroad, which officially opened in 1880. The rails we were riding on were first spiked down in 1881 and standardized in 1895 to connect with the Pennsylvania Railroad. For years freight kept the railroad chugging along.

But by the late 1950s, freight business had declined and something was needed to keep the railroad operating. Steam-powered passenger excursions began and continue today. The #18, a 1920 2-8-0 American locomotive was purchased in 1962, and the inaugural run was on July 27, 1962. Since then, more than two million passengers have experienced a ride back in history.

From the early days, the ride on the railroad has been a multi-generational outing. Many grandparents bring their grandchildren and reminisce about their first rides on the railroad. Several young children arrived adorned with their railroad hats (available in the gift shop).

“I so enjoy welcoming generations of families who have been returning here for years,” explained Jeff Wolski, a veteran of nine years as a conductor. “We have become part of the history of some families.”

At the Curriers Depot everyone is invited to leave the train. There is a building where snacks are available, a small museum, and a wooden train for children to climb aboard. The best part is when the locomotive uncouples from the train, moves onto a siding and stops. Passengers are invited to take a closer look at the engine, take photos, and talk with the crew as they prepare for the return trip.

For the return trip, I joined many other passengers who were riding in the open car that was now in the front. We watched as the train climbed the hill coming out of Curriers and listened to the rhythmic chugs of the engine, the whistle, and the very loud horn. The sounds immediately echoed the classic book The Little Engine That Could.

Of course, there was no problem as our 1920 steam locomotive pulled us along at the speed of about 10 mph that was once considered quite fast. This is certainly an engine that could. I thought of the early years of the railroads when a train like ours was the very latest in technology. Now we were riding the train as travelers might have done 100 years ago.

Our conductor thanked us for coming along on the trip. Although the company still carries limited freight during the week, it is the passengers and the devoted staff who keep the railroad rolling along the tracks in the Arcade area. The trip is not only fun, but I felt we were doing a good deed by supporting the railroad.

The Liz & Dave Beebe Camillus Erie Canal Park is named in honor of the founders who are now in their 90s. They inspired a terrific group of volunteers who joined the cause and helped create this 420-acre park and saved the historic 1842 Nine Mile Creek Aqueduct.

After its more than $2.2 million restoration, it is now the only rewatered navigable aqueduct left in the world from the First Enlargement of the Erie Canal. Out of the 32 aqueducts built as part of the first enlargement of the Erie Canal in the 1840s, this is the only one still standing.

In 2009, a canal boat crossed over the aqueduct for the first time in 89 years. It is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

An aqueduct is basically an artificial channel for conveying water and is typically in the form of a bridge across a gap. Best of all there are regular 45-minute canal tour boat rides on this waterway and aqueduct. Kayaks and canoes are also welcome to enjoy the waters.

“We like to point out that we offer the only canal cruise on an historic waterway from the early days of the canal,” explained Lisa Wiles, coordinator of the park and the only staff member. She is also a member of the well-known Wiles boat tour family.

“We are also the only place where visitors can see the first two versions of the canal,” she said. “An overlook allows people to see a section of the first canal whose 200th birthday we are celebrating this year.”

The park founders were birdwatchers who discovered this area near Syracuse and wanted to preserve the green space for migrating birds. They soon learned of the history of these lands. In 1972, they partnered with the Town of Camillus to buy the overgrown and abandoned land that became the Camillus Erie Canal Park.

The park is also the midway point of the Empire State Trail, popular with bicyclists who often take photos of the canal sign showing the spot that marks the halfway point of the early canal and trail.

Our guide on our boat tour was Bob Randall, a 12-year volunteer and mechanical engineer, who clearly loved his mission of educating and entertaining passengers about the remarkable history of the Erie Canal.

The park founders hope people continue to come to the park and learn about the history of the transformative Erie Canal. Its completion and opening two centuries ago truly changed the history of the state, the country, and the world.

Every year, about 2,500 fourth graders come to the park to learn about the Erie Canal as part of their study of New York State history.

The centerpiece of the park is the Sims Store, a recreation of a canal store that was located about two miles from where the park now stands. The store is full of canal memorabilia. Don’t try to have a conversation as I did with Mr. Sims, a remarkably real looking cardboard cutout.

There are canal historical exhibits including photos of 19th century canal life and a video of canal history. There are also models of locks, aqueducts, and canal boats and a Steam Engine exhibit.

Travel Tip of the Month: Arcade and Attica Railroad, 278 Main St., Arcade, visit aarailroad.com or call 585-492-3100. There are special fall foliage excursions in October and Santa Wonderland Express rides in November and December. There are other special rides throughout the year.

Liz & Dave Beebe Camillus Erie Canal Park, 5750 Devoe Rd., Camillus, visit www.eriecanalcamillus.org or call 680-800-5298. The boat tour season is May through early October. This year the last boat tours are Oct. 5. The Sims Store Museum is open year-round on Saturdays, and the park is open daily for hiking and walking year-round. It is also very dog friendly, and museum volunteers have a good supply of dog biscuits.

Deborah Williams lives in Holland, NY and is a veteran travel writer whose work has appeared in national and international publications. She is the recipient of the Society of American Travel Writers’ Lowell Thomas Gold Travel Writing Award.