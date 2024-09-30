FAMILY TRAVEL: Fall Day Trips & Weekend Getaways

Although summer is officially over, the month of October offers many traditional summer activities against the backdrop of the colorful changing leaves and cooler weather. The long Columbus Day weekend is another bonus.

Now is the time to plan a day trip or a weekend getaway.

Many Western New York families rarely experience the wonder of Niagara Falls, an attraction that attracts millions from around the world. Of course, it is a year-round attraction, but many consider the falls a summer destination.

Go now and experience the newest Niagara Falls attraction—the world’s largest tethered helium balloon. Live Inc.’s balloon attraction began offering the opportunity to soar to new heights last month. Visible from up to ten miles away, the massive gondola can carry up to 30 passengers at a time. When booking, passengers must give their weights to assure the right balance.

The balloon will take visitors to heights of up to 500 feet, providing breathtaking views of Niagara Falls and the surrounding area. In addition to regular daytime 15-miniute flights, there will be night flights offering a unique perspective on the falls with the changing lights and fireworks in season.

Manufactured by the Paris-based Aerophile—who made the balloon used for the Paris Summer Olympics cauldron—this one is 115 feet tall and 72 feet wide. It is like one in the Disney Springs area of Disney World in Orlando and the Niagara Falls pilots underwent training in Orlando.

Don’t miss a trip on the all-electric Maid of the Mist cruise boats which offer an unforgettable view of the Falls. It feels as if you are almost totally immersed in these most famous falls. The season continues through November 3.

President Theodore Roosevelt called the ride “the only way fully to realize the Grandeur of the Great Falls of Niagara.”

It is hard to imagine a more intense experience of the power of the falls than this ride into their base. Anyone from babies in strollers to people in wheelchairs and power chairs can experience this amazing boat trip. Everyone receives plastic raincoats to take home as a souvenir.

The captain expertly guides the boat past the base of the American and Bridal Veil Falls and almost into the thunderous deluge of the Horseshoe Falls. Spray stings the face and hands and blurs vision.

Since the engines are quiet, passengers can hear the roar of 600,000 gallons of water crashing down around you. There is a moment on the trip, just a moment, when the world seems to be coming to a watery end. Of course, it is all perfectly safe with a 139-year history.

Be sure to stop at the new 28,000 square-foot Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Welcome Center in the nation’s first state park for information, tickets, souvenirs, rest rooms, local food treats, and immersive exhibits.

Western New Yorkers are most lucky to be able to enjoy the award-winning Letchworth State Park, an easy 90-minute drive southeast of the city. Although the park is open year-round, many consider the views are at their finest during the fall season. I always try to make at least one visit to Letchworth during the fall season.

Dubbed the “Grand Canyon of the East” it is considered one of the most magnificent scenic areas in the East. It is here that the Genesee River runs fast and deep between towering rock walls, forming a 17-mile gorge with three major waterfalls. There are 66 miles of hiking trails throughout the more than 14,000-acre park.

There are several must-sees during a park visit beyond the magnificent Middle Falls in front of the historic Glen Iris Inn, once the summer home of William Pryor Letchworth. The inn is open for overnights and breakfast, lunch, and dinner through the last day of the season on November 2.

From the Middle Falls, it is an easy walk to the Upper Falls. The Lower Falls will require a drive—just follow signs.

If you are lucky and the weather gods are on your side, conditions will be right for Balloons Over Letchworth, hot air balloons flights which generally fly at sunrise and sunset. Check if they are flying and then wait for the balloon at Middle Falls for the best view. They will be flying through November 2, if weather allows.

The 5,000 square foot Humphrey Nature Center is an educational facility that focuses on sustainability and environmental education. Park ranger led programs generally leave from the center for trail hikes and other activities.

The center includes rest rooms, meeting space, classrooms, a butterfly garden, displays of animals including deer and bear, and interactive exhibits that promote activity within the park.

Next door is the newest park attraction that is also unique among state parks. Everyone is invited to experience the ANT, otherwise known as the Autism Nature Trail, an innovative magical trail that welcomes everyone.

Not only it is the first ever nature trail specially designed to engage people with autism and other sensory disorders, but it is wheelchair, power chair, stroller accessible and has features for all ages.

This is a trail like none other. It is a trail where visitors can make music in the woods, enjoy a quiet swing, design, and make a teepee, and walk along a path of stones from the Genesee River. There will be programming at the trail on weekends throughout October.

This one-of-a-kind project fits in perfectly with the philosophy of Letchworth who retired early from his business and devoted the rest of his life to social reform, focusing his efforts on the poor, juvenile delinquents, prisoners, epileptics, the blind, and mentally ill.

“We think that Letchworth would be very proud of this newest development in his park,” explained Loren Penman, a retired educator from Batavia and one of a trio of women who conceived the idea and went on to oversee the development of the groundbreaking one-mile trail. “Eventually some people involved in the project dubbed us the ‘the ANT Aunts.’”

Only have a short time for a family park adventure? Take a drive to East Aurora and visit Knox Farm State Park. This park is a favorite with dog lovers because it has one of the largest dog parks in the area with a separate section for small dogs and puppies. Some dog fans come to see the dogs even if they do not have their own dog.

The 633-acre park was the former country estate of Buffalo’s renowned Knox family. It was both a working farm and home to Seymour Knox’s prized polo ponies. It is a good choice for walks, hikes, and cross-country skiing or snow shoeing in winter. Park rangers lead programs throughout the year.

Water lovers flock to Buffalo Harbor State Park, the first state park in Buffalo. Even when the boating season is over, it offers the pier and boardwalk for strolling and a nautical themed playground for kids. It is also a prime viewing spot for sunsets and, as days get shorter, it is easy to combine the sunset, and a dinner time walk.

Watkins Glen State Park, near the southern tip of Seneca Lake and right in the village of Watkins Glen, could be a day trip but it also makes a perfect weekend trip. It is less than a three-hour drive from our area.

It is the most famous of the Finger Lakes state parks. It is a magnificent natural wonder and the fall colors enhance the gorge, multiple waterfalls, 200-foot cliffs, and rock formations. It has been voted one of the top state parks in the country.

An almost two-mile hike will take you past 19 waterfalls and up over 800 stone steps. There are small trails leading off the Gorge Trail, giving way to other outside activities close to the main trail.

Leashed dogs are allowed on the outer rim trails but not on the Gorge Trail. The Gorge Trail is closed late fall to early spring depending on weather conditions. The rim trails are open year-round.

Travel Tip of the Month: For Niagara Falls information, visit niagarafallsstatepark.com or niagarafallsusa.com. For Maid of the Mist information and tickets, visit maidofthemist.com.

The helium balloon experience has a 50% off price for Western New Yorkers through November. Visit Live-incorporated.com for information and reservations. When filling out the ticket information put “local” in the line for coupon.

For Letchworth State Park and other state parks, visit parks.ny.gov. Letchworth, Watkins Glen and many other state parks have extensive campgrounds, including cabins, that could be perfect for the cooler weather.

Deborah Williams lives in Holland, NY and is a veteran travel writer whose work has appeared in national and international publications. She is the recipient of the Society of American Travel Writers’ Lowell Thomas Gold Travel Writing Award.