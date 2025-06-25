FAMILY TRAVEL: Create Lifelong Memories on a Family Cruise

Do you have a family reunion, special birthday, graduation or other happy occasion on the horizon? More and more families are turning to cruises to celebrate family milestones as the best value for the money with the greatest choice of activities for all ages and interests.

AAA projects 19 million Americans will go on cruises this year, a 4.5% increase over 2024, when 18.2 million Americans went on cruise vacations. 2025 is expected to be the third straight year of record cruise passenger volume. The cruise industry has rebounded post pandemic more strongly than other travel segments and cruise demand has exceeded hotel demand.

The cruise industry was impacted more severely than other travel segments by the 2020 pandemic. In 2022, cruise volume rebounded to 84% of 2019’s level, then surged to a new high in 2023, nearly 20% above the pre-pandemic baseline. That number has continued to climb since, with 2025 projected to surpass 2019 by 34%.

“What we’re witnessing in the cruise industry is nothing short of amazing, but it’s no surprise,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel.

“There’s a reason most first-time cruise passengers become repeat cruisers. Cruise vacations offer something for everyone, no matter their age. And because most of the vacation is already paid for, travelers can focus on enjoying themselves and making lifelong memories with loved ones.”

“CLIA's (Cruise Line International Association) 2025 State of the Cruise Industry report shows that cruising continues to be one of the most dynamic and resilient sectors in tourism, growing in line with strong demand for cruise holidays, particularly among younger generations and new-to-cruise travelers,” said Bud Darr, President and CEO of CLIA. “The industry is also an essential economic driver, contributing over $168 billion to communities around the world, supporting 1.6 million jobs, and investing tens of billions today in the sustainable fleet of the future.”

• First-time cruisers are driving growth with 31% of passengers in the last two years being new to cruising, reflecting the sector’s high satisfaction ratings and ability to attract new customers.

• Intent to cruise: 82% of those who have cruised plan to cruise again. Gen-X and Millennials are among the most enthusiastic cruisers, drawn to the variety of cruise experiences, ability to visit multiple destinations, and value of a cruise holiday.

• Multi-generational travel: Cruise holidays offer experiences for all ages—nearly one third of cruise guests sail with three or more generations.

• Cruise travel earns higher satisfaction ratings compared to other holiday choices as shown in repeat factors—25% of repeat cruisers sail two or more times per year; 14% of cruise travelers cruise twice a year; and 11% of cruisers take three to five cruises a year.

Bringing celebration and vacation together—that’s the travel trend sweeping the country right now as families look to create long-lasting memories, according to Elizabeth Carey, Public Relations Director for AAA Western and Central New York.

“Take the recent spring break, for example. Multigenerational travel, comprised of three generations, was up more than 40 percent compared to spring break 2022. It’s increasingly common to see grandma and grandpa with their kids and grandchildren enjoying travel opportunities and creating cherished memories,” she said.

“Oftentimes, a grandparent may be celebrating retirement, and they want to bring the entire family along to mark the milestone. AAA makes it easy by planning a celebration that meets each traveler’s individual needs,” said Carol DiOrio, Vice President of Travel at AAA Western and Central New York.

Summer is synonymous with family reunions, but many of those celebrations were put on hold during the pandemic, which means they are long overdue. “Now we’re seeing family reunions go from one-day backyard barbeques to weeklong immersive experiences as families realize the value of making memories together,” DiOrio said, noting that cruise vacations are popular.

Tyler Buffington, a travel advisor with AAA Western and Central New York, is a big time Disney fan with more than 25 Disney World visits and has become a Disney Cruise Line fan. It was on a Disney cruise where he became engaged and where the couple will honeymoon.

“It is hard to beat Disney cruises for families and celebrations,” he said. “While many cruise lines have well regarded kids’ programs for ages three and up, Disney goes one step further offering a nursery program for six months to three years for an additional charge. There is no charge for older kids for Disney or other cruise lines.”

In an era when many people have grown accustomed to making their own online travel arrangements, many experts recommend contacting an experienced travel agent when planning family and multigenerational cruise travels. There is no charge for their services. Best of all, the planning doesn’t fall on one family member because AAA’s expert travel advisors will take care of it all.

Buffington pointed out that the AAA staff stand ready to help handle travel mishaps and he also strongly encourages all his travelers to be sure to get comprehensive travel insurance before sailing.

Families especially like the fact that traditional ocean cruises feature activities for all ages and include meals and entertainment, which is ideal for a large family vacation.

Megan Cooper lives in Springville with her husband, one-year-old twin boys, and her four-year-old daughter. She is a big fan of Disney cruises from both a personal and professional standpoint as an agent with Denville Travel Company which specializes in Disney vacations.

Her daughter went on her first cruise at seven months, and the twins will board their first cruise in October.

“An experienced travel agent can really make a difference for families considering a family cruise vacation,” she said. “For instance, the Princess experience is very popular with young girls but sells out fast and I know to book it as soon as possible.

“I give my parent cruise passengers tip sheets and remind everyone that booking early can help secure coveted adjoining rooms for those traveling with grandparents or older children. I also check to make sure everyone has the correct documentation so there are no boarding issues.”

Kasey Labrie of West Seneca has an enthusiastic cruising family which includes four children now ages 18, 16, 14, and seven years. The family cruising history began when the three oldest were eight, six and four.

“We love cruising because it is affordable; there are activities for everyone; the children love the kids’ programs and they are exposed to different islands and different cultures in the Caribbean where we have been cruising,” she said. “The oldest kids have very different interests from our youngest and yet everyone is happy.”

One of my much-loved cruise memories was a June Alaskan cruise which was a graduation present for my niece. We mostly stayed together for exploring ports but one morning she enjoyed a separate kayak excursion in the Alaskan waters.

Bermuda cruises from New York have long been my favorite summer cruise experience. They are perfect for families since most ships remain in Bermuda for three days allowing enough time for exploring the island’s perfect pink beaches, ferryboats, forts and special island programs.

Erie Canal Bicentennial Activities for Kids

This summer marks the bicentennial celebration for the Erie Canal. Just in time, a new Junior Ranger Activity Booklet that connects kids to the canals is available. The Erie Canal National Heritage Corridor and the New York State Canal Corporation have teamed up to create the project for children and their families.

Kids can complete activities to learn about the New York State Canal System and earn a badge, certificate and title of Erie Canalway Junior Ranger. Booklets are available online and at 14 canal sites. Locally, they are available at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site in Buffalo and the Erie Canal Discovery Center in Lockport.

The booklet contains fun activities geared for ages five to 13 and covers a range of topics including canal construction, immigration, water, and wildlife. Children can complete the activities at home or while visiting one of the participating canal sites. For information visit eriecanalway.org or call 518-237-7000.

Travel Tip of the Month: For information on cruising including family cruises and kids’ programs visit cruisecritic.com. For AAA travel advisor Tyler Buffington contact tbuffington@nyaaa.com or call 716-932-3147. For contact with Megan Cooper visit megan@denvilletravelco.

Deborah Williams lives in Holland, NY and is a veteran travel writer whose work has appeared in national and international publications. She is the recipient of the Society of American Travel Writers’ Lowell Thomas Gold Travel Writing Award.