× Expand Shutterstock

Are you throwing a kid-friendly Halloween party? Or maybe just searching for different ways for your own kids to celebrate Halloween? Here are several family-friendly Halloween activities.

GLOW-IN-THE-DARK CANDY HUNT

Who says Easter eggs can only be used once a year? Add glow sticks along with pieces of candy to plastic Easter eggs and hide them around your house. Turn off the lights and kiddos will have a blast hunting for glowing eggs!

PAPIER-MÂCHÉ PUMPKIN PIÑATA

Kids love piñatas, and making a pumpkin piñata is pretty simple to do, even for those adults who don’t consider themselves to be very crafty. The needed supplies are probably things you already have around the house—a balloon, newspaper, white glue, orange and black craft paint, and string.

Directions: Mix 1 part glue with 2 parts water. With your hands or a foam paintbrush, apply a small amount of glue mixture to the blown-up balloon. Add a small piece of newspaper (around 2” x 1”). Coat the newspaper with a little more glue mixture. Repeat this step until the balloon is covered, slightly overlapping the newspaper as you go. Once you have the first few layers down, let the balloon dry overnight. Add a couple more layers the next day. Once the balloon is completely dry, paint it to look like a pumpkin. Cut a small hole at the top and fill it with candy. Poke or punch two holes near the top edge, and add a strong string to hang it up.

HALLOWEEN MEMORY GAME

Cut up a few sheets of card stock into 3” by 3” pieces, and write or draw Halloween themed words or images on the pieces of card stock. Make duplicates so each word/image has an identical card to match. Mix up the cards and spread them out on the table. Take turns trying to find matches. Whomever ends up with the most matches gets to choose a candy treat.

TRICK-OR-TREAT AT HOME

Close all the doors to the rooms in your house, and have kids wait in one room while you hide. Have the kids go around the house, searching for you as they knock on each door. When they find you, they get to trick-or-treat. If you have Halloween costumes from years past, dress in a different costume for each “trick-or-treat” encounter to make it even more fun for the kiddos.

PIN THE NOSE ON THE JACK-O-LANTERN

This a twist on the classic pin the tail on the donkey game. Use some freezer paper or tape together four pieces of construction paper to make the game board. Draw a pumpkin on the paper along with the eyes and mouth, and the outline of the nose. Cut out triangular noses out of black construction paper and attach small pieces of tape to the back of each. Blindfold each participant, spin them around, point them towards the pumpkin and let the laughter ensue.

HALLOWEEN MOVIE NIGHT

End the party/evening with a movie night featuring your favorite Halloween movie and some Halloween treats. Check out your local library’s selection of movies, or see what is offered on your favorite streaming service.

Happy Halloween!

Mary Ann Blair is a mom of two boisterous boys. Besides chronicling her adventures in motherhood at maryannblair.com, she loves the outdoors, reading, and all things crafty.