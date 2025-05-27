Exploring the Adirondacks

The Adirondack region of New York State, about a five-hour drive from the Buffalo area, is the perfect place to get away from it all. The area, known as the Adirondack Park, is actually the largest park in the lower 48 states, with 6 million acres, more than 100 towns and villages, numerous scenic roadways, and all sorts of things to see and do. Unlike other parks, there are no gates and no admission fee to get in.

Several years ago, my husband and myself, along with our two youngest children, teenagers at the time, visited the Adirondacks. My husband and I also had the opportunity to revisit the area a couple years ago. While there are literally hundreds of things to see and do, here are a few suggestions of places to visit that capture the essence of the region. Note that while these attractions are kid-friendly, school-age and up, they are not baby/toddler friendly due to their rustic nature.

Natural Stone Bridge and Caves (535 Stone Bridge Road, Pottersville, 518-494-2283, www.stonebridgeandcaves.com)

This unique attraction, located in the eastern portion of the Adirondacks, is a privately-owned natural geological wonder. The centerpiece of the attraction is a stone bridge arch, which is the largest marble cave entrance in the east, measuring 166 feet wide and 32 feet high.

We spent at least four hours here exploring the 3/4-mile-long trail through the park. Hiking boots and hiking poles are a must, as there are many stairs, uneven surfaces, and minimal railings. Follow the trail map and you will get to locations like Lookout Point, which is on top of the cave. As you continue your hike, you will be able to climb down to the cave entrance. You can’t actually go into the cave, but you will appreciate its massive size. Another stop on the trail is Noisy Cove, which has a loud waterfall inside it.

There’s a small museum at the end of the trail with artifacts and a video about the history of the caves. The kids enjoyed the gemstone mining; purchase a bag filled with sand, gems, stones and other items. Take it to the water trough, dump it in a screened tray and let the water rinse away the sand to reveal your treasures.

The Adirondack Experience at Blue Mountain Lake (9097 Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake, 518-352-7311, www.theadkx.org)

You could easily spend the whole day exploring the more than two dozen buildings that make up the 120-acre museum. Exhibits focus on the history of the Adirondacks, including a 19,000 square foot building featuring exhibits on different time periods. My kids especially liked climbing to the top of a 1919 observation tower used to watch for forest fires, which once stood on Whiteface Mountain. Take your time visiting the museum; admissions are valid for a second day within a one-week period.

Wild Center (45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake, 518-359-7800, www.wildcenter.org)

This nature center focuses on the natural world of the Adirondacks, with both indoor and outdoor exhibits. Our favorite part was the Wild Walk, an elevated tree-top walk with over 1,000 feet of walkways, bridges and platforms. My youngest especially enjoyed jumping into a huge spider web that was suspended 24 feet above the forest floor. There’s also a huge eagle’s nest, where you can get a birds-eye view of the area. The Wild Walk is open until the end of October.

There is also a 34,000 square foot indoor building with hands-on exhibits, videos, and live animal displays. Your admission to the center is good for two consecutive days.

Saranac Lake (www.saranaclake.com)

Your next stop is Saranac Lake; kids will especially enjoy the Adirondack Carousel (www.facebook.com/AdirondackCarousel/), which features hand-carved animals native to the Adirondacks, like squirrel and beaver. While in town, be sure to take a stroll on the Riverwalk, a 1-and-a-half mile long multi-use trail through the downtown area along the Saranac River. Signs along the trail have information about area history.

Lake Placid (www.lakeplacid.com)

No trip to the Adirondacks is complete without a visit to Lake Placid, site of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics. Stop by the Olympic Museum (2634 Main Street) to view exhibits about both Olympics, including ice skating costumes, Olympic torches, and even a large exhibit about the “Miracle on Ice” hockey game between the United States and Soviet Teams. You can even step inside the Herb Brooks Arena where that game took place, which is still in use today.

Another interesting place to visit is the Olympic ski jumping complex, which was used in the 1980’s Olympics. It is now used as a year-round training facility for ski jumpers. On our most recent visit to the area, in the fall, we were able to watch jumpers practicing, which was very impressive, as most of them were young teenagers! Visitors can even ride an elevator to the top of the tower to get a great view of the surrounding countryside.

While in Lake Placid be sure to check out the many shops and restaurants that line Main Street.

High Falls Gorge (4761 Route 86, High Falls, 518-946-2278, www.highfallsgorge.com)

One more place to check out is High Falls Gorge in Wilmington, about 8 miles east of Lake Placid. Visitors can view four different waterfalls from paths, bridges and walkways along the gorge. One overlook even has a glass floor to stand on, allowing you to look down at the rushing water below your feet. There is also a nature trail through the woods.

While in Wilmington, you may want to visit Santa’s Workshop (www.northpoleny.com), which opened in 1949 as one of the first theme parks in the country. Of course, the biggest thing (literally) in Wilmington is the 4,865 tall Whiteface Mountain. Visitors can ride the Cloudsplitter Gondola for a spectacular view, or take the five-mile drive up to the top of the mountain on the Whiteface Veterans Memorial Highway.

Christine A. Smyczynski (www.christinesmyczynski.com) is the author of several travel guides about western New York and New York State. In addition, she has written hundreds of articles on a variety of topics for local, regional, and national publications. Her latest book, Backroads and Byways of Upstate New York, second edition, will be released July 8, 2025.