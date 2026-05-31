× Expand Squeaky Wheel Youth Film Lab participants create a short film from start to finish!

Squeaky Wheel’s Youth Film Lab Summer Intensive is the deep dive version of our school year program. Join our open and wildly creative community and collaborate on every aspect of the filmmaking process – scriptwriting, storyboarding, acting, camera, lighting, sound, editing, and special effects. You’ll build critical media literacy skills and learn how to tell stories that are important to you. You’ll work with professional equipment and software, highly experienced instructors, and amazing guest artists. You’ll take field trips to local film sets and production studios, and will have the opportunity to submit your work to film festivals. You’ll build skills that will prepare you prepare for college and for jobs in the film and television industry.

YFL will take place primarily in our new production studio in the TriMain Center, 2495 Main St. Suite 310, in Buffalo.

Questions? Need transportation assistance? Email caroline@squeaky.org or call 716-884-7172

Our programs are subsidized by grant funds and donations, which helps us to keep our programs affordable. In order to ensure that this program accessible to everyone, we have also implemented a sliding scale fee.

Ages 13-19.