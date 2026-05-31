World Ocean Day

× Expand Aquarium Niagara NIAGARA’S NEWEST GAMESHOW - 4

Celebrate our incredible oceans at the Aquarium of Niagara. Swim over on Sunday, June 14 for marine merriment.

Meet the Island Princess! Get your photo taken and sing along with the beloved character before she sets sail across the ocean.

Take action for our blue planet while engaging in fun, educational stations and games. Discover how the Aquarium of Niagara is involved in various AZA SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) programs. You can even make up-cycled crafts!

· Activities run from 10am – 3pm

· All activities included with price of admission.