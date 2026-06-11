Wonder Wednesdays

FREE two hour workshop experience for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers to engage in guided artistic play and nature exploration nestled within the beautiful Artpark grounds. Every Wednesday from July 1-August 19, 10am-12pm

Registration is limited and required to participate in this series.

This series is funded by in Honor of Judy Leardini with additional support provided by Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

Our Free Family Programming is also made possible by support from M&T Bank, The Cullen Foundation & by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.