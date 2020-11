Join our STEM Educator each Wednesday in November for different STEM activities each week! Wonder Wednesdays take place in the Children's Gallery during regular museum hours. All youth are welcome to participate! Activities range from maker kits, interactives, challenge cards, games, and make n' takes. Wonder Wednesdays are included with general admission.

Themes:

November 4 - National Candy Day

November 11 - Veterans Day

November 18 - National Princess Day

November 25 - National Jukebox Day