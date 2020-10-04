Wonder Wednesdays
Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum 180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda, New York 14120
The Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum will be hosting Educational Programs each Wednesday during the month of October. Wonder Wednesdays will take place in the Children’s Gallery during regular museum hours. Visitors can join the Museum’s STEM Educator in a variety of activities included with regular admission. Activities range from kits, interactives, challenge cards, games, and make n’ takes.
The following Dates for Wonder Wednesdays are:
October 7th
Wonder Wednesday that Work
Create your own moving machine!
October 14th
Wonder Wednesday in Water
Choose from a variety of Activities involving water, or try them all!
October 21st
Wonder Wednesday with Whimsy
Design your own haunted dark-ride! Experiment with different aspects of Allan Herschell’s Historic dark-rides.
October 28th
Wonder Wednesday Witches
In the spirit of Halloween, create some creepy creations using STEM.