The Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum will be hosting Educational Programs each Wednesday during the month of October. Wonder Wednesdays will take place in the Children’s Gallery during regular museum hours. Visitors can join the Museum’s STEM Educator in a variety of activities included with regular admission. Activities range from kits, interactives, challenge cards, games, and make n’ takes.

The following Dates for Wonder Wednesdays are:

October 7th

Wonder Wednesday that Work

Create your own moving machine!

October 14th

Wonder Wednesday in Water

Choose from a variety of Activities involving water, or try them all!

October 21st

Wonder Wednesday with Whimsy

Design your own haunted dark-ride! Experiment with different aspects of Allan Herschell’s Historic dark-rides.

October 28th

Wonder Wednesday Witches

In the spirit of Halloween, create some creepy creations using STEM.