Winter Warriors
Old Fort Niagara Fort Niagara State Park, Youngstown, New York 14174
The South Redoubt stands sentry over a wintery Fort Niagara.
Experience winter at an 18th-century frontier outpost. Living history demonstrations throughout the day reveal how soldiers and their families coped with winter in the days before central heating and electricity. Activities include snowshoeing, fire starting, food preparation, fur trading, shelter building, and more!
