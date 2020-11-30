Wild Wednesday

Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve 93 Honorine Dr., Depew, New York 14043

Together, kids and their parents or caregivers can enjoy a fun, hour-long outdoor activity. For children in grades K through 5.

Pre-registration is required. Call 716-683-5959 to register.

The number of participants for in-person programs is limited. All participants over age 2 are required to wear masks covering their mouths and noses, and to maintain social distance whenever possible.

Reinstein Woods Education Center
Free Event, Nature & Outdoors
716-683-5959
