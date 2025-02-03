WHJESP 10th Annual STEAM Fair

to

Waterfront Elementary School 95 4th Street, Buffalo, New York 14202

Join us for the 10th Annual STEAM Fair at Waterfront Elementary School on March 22nd at 11:00 AM! This exciting event will celebrate the innovative world of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

We are still seeking volunteers, judges and students to register. Please navigate to the appropriate link for more information:

Volunteer form: https://forms.gle/wWeYFsfYBaHQkJQC8

Judge form: https://forms.gle/qZAq3XovnNtymQzk8

Student form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd4uapIkaHCKvohp1_oonlc-CGixH5hkxz7gIqp1jE2UPgm6w/viewform

Info

Education & Learning, Science & Technology, STEM
to
