Wee Folk Story Time

to

Aurora Town Public Library 550 Main St., East Aurora, New York 14052

Children ages birth - 5 years are invited with a caregiver to the Aurora Town Public Library for Wee Folk Story Time on Tuesday, March 17th at 6:15 PM.  Enjoy a magical mix of stories, music, and shamrock shenanigans! Registration is required. To sign up, please visit 550 Main Street, call 716-652-4440, or visit https://buffalolib.libcal.com/event/16270289?hs=a

Info

Aurora Town Public Library 550 Main St., East Aurora, New York 14052
Free Event, Library Program, Story Time
716-652-4440
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Wee Folk Story Time - 2026-03-17 18:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wee Folk Story Time - 2026-03-17 18:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wee Folk Story Time - 2026-03-17 18:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wee Folk Story Time - 2026-03-17 18:15:00 ical