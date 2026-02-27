× Expand EAU

Children ages birth - 5 years are invited with a caregiver to the Aurora Town Public Library for Wee Folk Story Time on Tuesday, March 17th at 6:15 PM. Enjoy a magical mix of stories, music, and shamrock shenanigans! Registration is required. To sign up, please visit 550 Main Street, call 716-652-4440, or visit https://buffalolib.libcal.com/event/16270289?hs=a