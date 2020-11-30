Warming Up To Nature

Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve 93 Honorine Dr., Depew, New York 14043

On this guided walk, we will learn about animals' behaviors and adaptations to keep warm.

Pre-registration is required. Call 716-683-5959 to register.

The number of participants for in-person programs is limited. All participants over age 2 are required to wear masks covering their mouths and noses, and to maintain social distance whenever possible.

Info

Reinstein Woods Education Center
Free Event, Nature & Outdoors
716-683-5959
