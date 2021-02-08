Virtual Family Funday
Albright-Knox Northland 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo, New York 14211
Photograph by Max Yawney
Image: La Cordobésa by Esperanza Cortés
Join us for a FREE Virtual Family Funday with activities inspired by Isabel Quintero’s book My Papi Has a Motorcycle and Comunidades Visibles: The Materiality of Migration.
Storytime & Artmaking, 1–1:40 pm
Movement for Kids & Families, 1:40–2:05 pm
Drop-In Art Activity, 2:05–2:30 pm
Please register online. Registrants will receive a link to join this virtual event the morning of the program.
Info
Art Classes & Programs, Online/Virtual Event