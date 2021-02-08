Virtual Family Funday

Albright-Knox Northland 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo, New York 14211

Join us for a FREE Virtual Family Funday with activities inspired by Isabel Quintero’s book My Papi Has a Motorcycle and Comunidades Visibles: The Materiality of Migration.

Storytime & Artmaking, 1–1:40 pm

Movement for Kids & Families, 1:40–2:05 pm

Drop-In Art Activity, 2:05–2:30 pm

Please register online. Registrants will receive a link to join this virtual event the morning of the program.

Art Classes & Programs
716-882-8700
