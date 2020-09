Join us for a FREE Virtual Family Funday with Storytime & Artmaking, Movement for Kids & Families, and a Drop-In Art Activity. Once you register, we'll send you details on how to join.

Activities will be inspired by Shannon Olsen's book "Our Calss Is a Family" and Keir Johnston and Ernel Martinez's mural "Welcome Wall."

Storytime & Artmaking - 1-1:40pm

Movement for Kids & Families - 1:40-2:05pm

Drop-In Art Activity - 2:05-2:30pm