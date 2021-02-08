Explore & More is proud to announce that we will be kicking off our first Virtual Family Fun Night with a fun painting project, to get the creative juices flowing. This event will be held exclusively on Zoom and feature a local professional artist leading your children into creating a winter-themed masterpiece. This activity will be paired with a kit that will have everything your little artist will need to take part in the class; an 8×10 canvas, assorted paint, and a selection of brushes.

Who: The paint night is ideal for elementary students and we encourage family members of all ages to join as well.How Much? $20 per kit, which ensures you access to the Zoom link, as well as a kit that has all the required materials. Additional kits can be purchased for $15.Kits can be purchased online or in-person and can be picked up at Explore & More.