Virtual Crafternoons

Gingerbread House Library Crafternoons

Learn to create crafts at home using thing you might already have! Visit our Facebook page every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. to follow along with librarian Ms. Meg: http://www.facebook.com/LancasterLib/. No registration required.

• 12/2 – Hot Choco Mug

• 12/9 – Melted Snowman

• 12/16 – Gingerbread House Craft

• 12/23 – Sun Catcher Ornament

• 12/30 – Waterless Snow globe