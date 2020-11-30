Virtual Crafternoons
to
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
×
Pixabay
Gingerbread House Library Crafternoons
Learn to create crafts at home using thing you might already have! Visit our Facebook page every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. to follow along with librarian Ms. Meg: http://www.facebook.com/LancasterLib/. No registration required.
• 12/2 – Hot Choco Mug
• 12/9 – Melted Snowman
• 12/16 – Gingerbread House Craft
• 12/23 – Sun Catcher Ornament
• 12/30 – Waterless Snow globe
Info
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Art Classes & Programs, Free Event, Library Program, Online/Virtual Event