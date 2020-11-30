Virtual Crafternoons

to

Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086

Learn to create crafts at home using thing you might already have! Visit our Facebook page every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. to follow along with librarian Ms. Meg: http://www.facebook.com/LancasterLib/. No registration required.

• 12/2 – Hot Choco Mug

• 12/9 – Melted Snowman

• 12/16 – Gingerbread House Craft

• 12/23 – Sun Catcher Ornament

• 12/30 – Waterless Snow globe

Info

Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Art Classes & Programs, Free Event, Library Program, Online/Virtual Event
716-683-1120
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Virtual Crafternoons - 2020-12-02 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Crafternoons - 2020-12-02 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual Crafternoons - 2020-12-02 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual Crafternoons - 2020-12-02 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Virtual Crafternoons - 2020-12-09 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Crafternoons - 2020-12-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual Crafternoons - 2020-12-09 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual Crafternoons - 2020-12-09 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Virtual Crafternoons - 2020-12-16 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Crafternoons - 2020-12-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual Crafternoons - 2020-12-16 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual Crafternoons - 2020-12-16 13:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Virtual Crafternoons - 2020-12-23 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Crafternoons - 2020-12-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual Crafternoons - 2020-12-23 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual Crafternoons - 2020-12-23 13:00:00 ical