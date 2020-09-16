× Expand Pixabay Virtual Crafternoons

Stop in to the Lancaster Library and grab the take home craft, then visit our Facebook page every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. to follow along with Librarian Ms. Meg: http://www.facebook.com/LancasterLib/. No registration required.

• 10/7 - Scarecrow Craft

• 10/14 - Leaf Rubbing Craft

• 10/21 - Pinecone Hedgehog

• 10/28 - Spider Web Craft