Virtual Crafternoons
to
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
×
Pixabay
Virtual Crafternoons
Stop in to the Lancaster Library and grab the take home craft, then visit our Facebook page every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. to follow along with Librarian Ms. Meg: http://www.facebook.com/LancasterLib/. No registration required.
• 10/7 - Scarecrow Craft
• 10/14 - Leaf Rubbing Craft
• 10/21 - Pinecone Hedgehog
• 10/28 - Spider Web Craft
Info
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Library Program, Online/Virtual Event