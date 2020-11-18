Virtual Crafternoons
Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086
Leaf Craft
Stop in to the library to grab the take home craft, then visit our Facebook page every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. to follow along with librarian Ms. Meg: http://www.facebook.com/LancasterLib/. No registration required.
-11/4 – Fall Color Weaving Placement
-11/18 – Dinovember Crafts!
-11/25 – Turkey Puppet Craft
Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Library Program, Online/Virtual Event