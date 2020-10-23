Virtual Crafternoons

Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086

Stop in to the library to grab the take home craft, then visit our Facebook page every Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. to follow along with librarian Ms. Meg: http://www.facebook.com/LancasterLib/. No registration required.

-11/4 – Fall Color Weaving Placement

-11/18 – Dinovember Crafts!

-11/25 – Turkey Puppet Craft

Crafts & Hobbies, Free Event, Library Program, Online/Virtual Event
683-1120
