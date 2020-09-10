Virtual BubbleFEST

The Buffalo Museum of Science’s bubbliest event of the year is bubbling out of the Museum and into homes September 26 and 27, 2020!

Registrants will receive a specially curated BubbleFEST at Home activity kit specially curated by the Museum’s Learning and Interpretation team. Each kit provides enough materials and instructions for five screen-free, bubble-tastic experiments your family can conduct together at home at a time that works best for you! Plus you’ll receive instructions for two BONUS activities if you wish to try them with materials you have at home.

Also in the kit will be a login to join a 20 to 30-minute Zoom presentation at your selected date and time to witness the scientific power of bubbles. Watch as we explore the bubbly science behind giant elephant toothpaste, soda pop eruptions, liquid nitrogen explosions, and more.

Once you hone your master bubble skills, submit a photo or video of your best bubble and be entered in our #BuffalosBestBubble contest for a special grand prize! Keep an eye on our social channels for details!

We’ll provide everything you need for an afternoon of bubble fun in your BubbleFEST at Home activity kit! Kits are $25 and offer enough materials for one child. Additional kits may be purchased for $20 (additional kits do not include a bubble tub container).

PLEASE NOTE: Due to skin sensitivities our kits do not include dish soap . Please use your preferred brand that you use at home! Dawn is the BMS’s soap of choice but any liquid dish soap will do! You’ll need approximately 16 ounces (two cups) of dish soap to complete all experiments in a kit.

Each kit contains materials and instructions for:

DIY Bubble Wand

Bubble Windows

Slime

Bubble Art

Bath Bomb

PLUS two bonus instructions for Elephant Toothpaste and Diet Coke & Mentos that can be completed using materials you have at home.

When you register, choose time to join our Program Director, Sarajane, for some spine-bubbling experiments and Q&A session! If you cannot make your scheduled time we will also email registrants a recorded Zoom call to watch the experiments at another time.

When you register you will choose from eight Zoom call days and times.