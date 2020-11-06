× Expand Veterans Day at Explore & More Veterans Day at Explore & More

Join us this November as we honor our local Veterans through a series of fun, play and of course, learning!

From November 1st to 11th we are collecting toiletries for the 914th at the Niagara Falls Airbase. Deployed troops often need basic supplies like soap, shampoo and deodorant, to name a few, due to the challenging environment and difficulty in obtaining supplies abroad. By collecting and sending care packages, we can help give our deployed troops a sense of comfort and a reminder that we are thinking of them. Everyone is encouraged to drop off toiletries or purchase some off of our Amazon Wishlist, developed in conjunction with National fuel, here.

Throughout the event the museum will also host a variety of in-person and virtual educational opportunities for children to learn about and honor Veterans. From painting American flag stained glass and writing thank you letters to send to deployed troops to hearing Storytime stories read by veterans there many ways for children to engage with our veteran community.

Finally, in addition to our Blue Star Museum program where all active Military members and their families receive free admission, we’re offering free admissions to all Veterans on Veterans Day.

Be sure to visit the Veterans collage hanging in the museum, made from photos of dozens of local Veterans.