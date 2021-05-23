× Expand USA Football

USA Football’s Summer Blitz takes Buffalo! Football and fun for your whole family (…and it’s FREE)! Calling kids of all skill levels and parents who want to live it up at the Fan Fest while watching their little superstars participate in player clinics, Combine Corner, and tons of other fun games. A celebration of all things football, Summer Blitz is a place for everyone to play, learn, and grow. This is football for the whole family, so whether you have football experience or you don’t, come on down!

USA Football is the National Governing Body of Football in the United States and the Official Youth Development Partner of the National Football League (NFL) and all 32 teams.