Trunk or Treat at St. Leo's

to

Little Learners Pre-School at St. Leo The Great 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, New York 14226

Free Trunk or Treat COVID SAFE. If you are unsure about going door to door, come to Little Learners at St. Leo the Great! Our families have ensured a Healthy and Safe Halloween family event! From 2-4pm in St. Leo the Great's parking lot.

Info

Little Learners Pre-School at St. Leo The Great 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst, New York 14226
Children's Entertainment, Family Program, Free Event, Halloween
716-832-6340
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Trunk or Treat at St. Leo's - 2020-10-24 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Trunk or Treat at St. Leo's - 2020-10-24 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Trunk or Treat at St. Leo's - 2020-10-24 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Trunk or Treat at St. Leo's - 2020-10-24 14:00:00 ical