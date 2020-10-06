Transitions for Families

October 29 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

The goals of this training are to ensure that guardians, family members and students can work with their CSE to collaboratively: 1. Assess their child’s strengths, interests, and needs; 2. Establish measurable postsecondary goals and annual goals; and 3. Identify appropriate transition services and coordinated activities.

Please register in advance https://tinyurl.com/yyfcw9v4

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Late registrations will be accepted. info@parentnetworkwny.org 716-332-4170