Toddler Story Time

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Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072

Toddler Story Time is designed specifically for little ones who are now mobile and ready to explore the world through motion.

For (roughly) ages 18 months to 3 years old, with parent or caretaker.

There will be an emphasis on early childhood literacy, achieved through reading, storytelling, music, movement, and singing, but this event includes learn-through-play toys and puzzles, and a social time for kids and adults. Registration is required and begins Saturday April 18. Please call 716-773-7124 to reserve a spot.

Info

Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
Free Event, Library Program, Story Time
716-773-7124
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