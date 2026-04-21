× Expand Grand Island Memorial Library Toddler Story Time (May) - 1

Toddler Story Time is designed specifically for little ones who are now mobile and ready to explore the world through motion.

For (roughly) ages 18 months to 3 years old, with parent or caretaker.

There will be an emphasis on early childhood literacy, achieved through reading, storytelling, music, movement, and singing, but this event includes learn-through-play toys and puzzles, and a social time for kids and adults. Registration is required and begins Saturday April 18. Please call 716-773-7124 to reserve a spot.