× Expand Kenmore Library

IT'S TIME FOR A TODDLER RAVE!!!

Dance to EDM remixes of children's songs, play with kid-friendly glow toys, and have a great time! Dress up in fun ravewear, costumes, and bright colors!

For ages 3-5 with an adult guardian. For everyone's safety, no children under the age of 3 or over the age of 5 will be permitted.

Space is limited and registration is required. Registration begins on Monday, June 22. Stop by the library or call us at 716-873-2842 to sign up.