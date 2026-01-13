Toddler Dance Time

Lancaster Library 5466 Broadway, Lancaster, New York 14086

Imaginative improvisational play with stories, songs, and games that encourage creativity and build self-esteem and confidence. For kids ages 18 months - 3 years. Presented by the Buffalo Dance Center. Registration is required and space is limited. Register online at https://bit.ly/lancasterlibrary or call 716-683-1120.

Early Childhood Music, Free Event, Library Program
716-683-1120
