TIFTIETH Anniversary Celebration
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Tifft Nature Preserve 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd., Buffalo, New York 14203
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Join us in celebrating 50 years of Tifft Nature Preserve and the opening of our new Accessible Trail! Come and enjoy outdoor activities for all ages, guided walks, food trucks and Buffalo Museum of Science members can enjoy a complimentary relax & refresh area! This is a FREE event; sponsored by National Fuel and Univera Health; registration is encouraged.
Info
Tifft Nature Preserve 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd., Buffalo, New York 14203
Free Event, Nature & Outdoors, Special Needs