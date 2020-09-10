The Children's Garden at Explore & More
to
Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum 130 Main Street, Buffalo, New York 14202
The Children’s Garden is a 1 hour program for our littlest ones (ages 2-3) along with their parent or caregiver to engage with each other, follow a simple routine and make new friends. Join in activities such as modeling clay time, stories, music/movement and creative art experiences. It’s time to PLAY, LEARN and GROW! Come join the fun with our garden of friends.
Wednesdays, September 23 through October 28
Cost: $12 per participant
Register in advance!
Info
Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum 130 Main Street, Buffalo, New York 14202
Museum Event