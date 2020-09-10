The Children's Garden at Explore & More

The Children’s Garden is a 1 hour program for our littlest ones (ages 2-3) along with their parent or caregiver to engage with each other, follow a simple routine and make new friends. Join in activities such as modeling clay time, stories, music/movement and creative art experiences. It’s time to PLAY, LEARN and GROW! Come join the fun with our garden of friends.

Wednesdays, September 23 through October 28

Cost: $12 per participant

Register in advance!