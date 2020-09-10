The Children's Garden at Explore & More

to

Register Now

Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum 130 Main Street, Buffalo, New York 14202

The Children’s Garden is a 1 hour program for our littlest ones (ages 2-3) along with their parent or caregiver to engage with each other, follow a simple routine and make new friends.  Join in activities such as modeling clay time, stories, music/movement and creative art experiences. It’s time to PLAY, LEARN and GROW! Come join the fun with our garden of friends.

Wednesdays, September 23 through October 28

Cost: $12 per participant

Register in advance!

Info

Explore & More - The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum 130 Main Street, Buffalo, New York 14202
Museum Event
716-655-5131
Register Now
to
Google Calendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-09-23 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-09-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-09-23 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-09-23 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-09-30 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-09-30 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-09-30 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-09-30 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-10-07 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-10-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-10-07 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-10-07 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-10-14 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-10-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-10-14 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-10-14 09:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-10-21 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-10-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-10-21 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Children's Garden at Explore & More - 2020-10-21 09:00:00 ical