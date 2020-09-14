Technology Related Assistance for Individuals with Disabilities-TRAID

September 17 @ 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

In this training families and care givers will learn about a program managed through the Center for Assistive Technology, (CAT) who is the Western New York Regional TRAID Related Assistance for Individuals with Disabilities, serving persons and organizations in Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties. TRAID’s goal is to promote independence in the lives of people with disabilities of all ages by using Assistive Technology (AT) to improve everyday functional abilities in education, employment and community living.

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEscuirrz8qGtcg7CqXNPy4hoXK0NbbDrq-

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

info@parentnetworkwny.org 716-332-4170